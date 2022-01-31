Vasant Blossom by Sheth Creators, an Iconic Luxury Project Beckons in Andheri East

Business Wire India

Luxury homes in a unifying prime location, with quality infrastructure, and best-in-class amenities

Twin tower project of 25 floors each that maximizes space utilization and offers aspiring residents unhindered views of the city skyline



Sheth Creators is a reputed real estate company that has been responsive to its customers’ changing housing demands by staying ahead of the curve and introducing new concepts in the residential space. In meeting this demand with a befitting response, the brand has yet again displayed its visionary insight with the launch of Vasant Blossom, a project by Sheth Creators that presents a vibrant and smart community living set-up as a one-stop destination. Two new towers bring together a confluence of greenery and luxury housing. With 2.7 acres of vast landscape available, Vasant Blossom, an iconic luxury project brings homes that will elevate the living experience and engulf with the very best that nature has to offer.



Situated in the high-growth corridor of Andheri East, the project aims to redefine the convergence between high-end luxury homes that fulfil the growing demand for well-being and enhanced quality of life. Paving its way towards the greater development opportunity that will unfold in the city’s suburbs, Vasant Blossom is setting trends that perfectly exemplify the record 20 million square feet residential, commercial, retail, and township projects developed by Sheth Creators. The easy access to corporate parks, noteworthy commercial destinations, educational institutions, healthcare, and recreation centres will contribute significantly to the project’s success.



Crafted with ingenious planning, offering unmatched lifestyle amenities, and a spatial living concept with astute connectivity, the aspiring residents of Vasant Blossom will get a living experience par excellence within one of Mumbai’s successful townships. It is an abode that lets life bloom with more than one can ever imagine. It is bestowed with a complete living experience wherein landscapes, exteriors and interiors play a crucial role along with other amenities. Vasant Blossom comprises of two luxury residential towers of 25 habitable floors each, including 2 basements and 1 stilt parking area. The high-end residential apartments are in 2 and 3-bed configurations offering expansive views of the city’s skyline.



Amenities available to the residents of Blossom include a swimming pool, landscaped garden, kids’ play area, an activity zone, and many other facilities incorporated into the design offering an experience of rare grandeur.



Andheri East has today emerged as one of the prime housing destinations in the country’s commercial capital. Strategically positioned in Andheri East, Vasant Blossom, just like the earlier Vasant Oasis Project by Sheth Creators enjoys excellent road, rail, and air connectivity that increases its accessibility quotient. The project is well connected to all of Mumbai’s major transit points, business hubs lie in proximity to Western and Eastern Express Highway, JVLR, SCLR, and Eastern Freeway. This makes commuting to any part of Mumbai or Navi Mumbai a cakewalk. Further enhancing connectivity, Andheri railway station, the Marol and Saki Naka metro stations, the domestic and international airports are present in the project’s vicinity. The presence of commercial hubs including MIDC, SEEPZ, Sakinaka Junction, and BKC will further transform Andheri into a central destination for the MMR. The future planned infrastructure set-ups like the proposed Metro Line 2, 4, and 7, Goregaon Mulund Link Road, and Bandra Versova Sealink (BVSL) will transmute the area into an in-demand stretch from the residential real estate perspective.



According to Ms. Hiral Sheth Gandhi, Director – Marketing, Sheth Creators, “We are very excited to launch Vasant Blossom. Through two towers, we bring to you a residential project packed with the very best life has to offer. What we have tried to do is come up with a fully integrated community offering inhabitants with quality urban living in Andheri which continues to be a priority growth market for us. Like all of our projects, it is built on the three pillars of trust, quality living, and an enhanced living experience. The launch of Vasant Blossom is a further push to our sustained efforts of building thriving communities and empowering a larger cross-section of buyers to fulfil their dreams of owning a home in a safe and healthy environment as we look forward to using this launch as a catalyst for expanding our presence in the western suburban market.”



Vasant Blossom Project by Sheth Creators is registered under MahaRERA No. P51800032286 and is available on the website – http://shethcreators.com/ under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred project shall be governed by the terms and conditions of the Agreement for Sale/Lease. T&C Apply

