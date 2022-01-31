Sony PIX Announces a Power-packed Line-up for Viewers in 2022!

Business Wire IndiaSony PIX, the destination for Hollywood blockbusters and premieres, doubles the fun and entertainment for its viewers this 2022. With an all-new partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) and continued support of Warner Brothers and NBC Universal, the channel is all set to soar the entertainment quotient with a power-packed line-up. The list includes best of superhero titles like Shazam, Spiderman, and Lord of The Rings to classic romantics like My Best Friend’s Wedding and Sleepless in Seattle, and spine-chilling horror series like Resident Evil and Insidious.



The channel’s constant innovation in terms of content has always garnered a great response from the viewers. A few properties that remained a success for the brand in 2021 were Indian Television Premieres giving viewers access to the latest titles, PIX Triple treat showcasing three movies of the same genre back-to-back, Mega PIXathon movie festival, and Twice is Nice airing two movies of the same franchise, director or lead actor. This year too Indian Television Premieres will bring in sweet surprises with the latest Blockbuster titles. Next in line is property titled Love Stories on PIX that will help viewers plan a romantic getaway in the comfort of their homes.



Sony PIX continues to be one of the preferred English movie channels showcasing Hollywood’s finest and best content collection. The channel is ranked #1 in terms of viewership on both SD and HD platforms in its category and is also the leader in the prime-time slot of 1900-2400 hours. (Source: BARC, TG – 15-40 AB, Market – 10L+, Period – WK 51’21 – WK 2’22)



Tushar Shah, ‘Chief Marketing Officer & Business Head – English Cluster & Sony AATH, Sony Pictures Networks’

“In our constant endeavor to bring the best to our viewers, this year we will see movies from Hollywood’s best studios like Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Brothers and NBC Universal on Sony PIX. We are delighted to partner with these studios once again and look forward to yet another fulfilling year ahead.”

