Three Hong Kong Bars Enter The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 List

By Dec 8, 2021

Hong Kong took home three of the coveted spots in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 List, which was announced in a live ceremony held in London on 7 December (Tuesday). Mexican-inspired craft cocktail bar COA climbed to the No.7 spot and was named The Best Bar in Asia. Rosewood Hong Kong’s DarkSide was a new entry at No.49, while Quinary re-entered the ranking at No.50.

 

Jay Khan, bartender and co-founder of COA, poses for photos after the announcement that the bar was ranked No.7 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 List and was named The Best Bar in Asia (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2021 list features bars from 17 countries, covering international cities including Barcelona, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Sydney and Tokyo. Recognised among some of the world’s finest bar institutions, Hong Kong was also represented by sustainable bar Penicillin (No.59) and Argo (No.72), in the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong.

 

For the full list, please visit https://www.worlds50bestbars.com/list/1-50.

 

 

