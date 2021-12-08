NielsenIQ Rises to the Omnichannel Measurement Challenge

Business Wire India

The shopper journey continually evolves as consumers have more control over what they do, see, and hear. That means the tools used to measure and analyze sales, market share and consumer behavior must also change. In an environment that continues to experience seismic shifts, measuring when, where and how consumers are buying is imperative. This allows fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturers and retailers to anticipate trends and react faster to consumers’ needs and expectations.

Although the fastest growing channel in Western Europe and North America is online, e-commerce measurement tools are largely fragmented. Users must combine data from multiple sources to get a full picture of the market. NielsenIQ is transforming the FMCG and retail industry with its innovative solutions and precise insights, which offer an integrated, accurate, complete, and more granular view of the offline and online marketplace—making it easier to analyze trends across channels.

Our latest acquisition, Foxintelligence, will strengthen our offering globally.

Foxintelligence is the largest e-commerce measurement and consumer data analytics company in Europe. It operates Europe’s largest GDPR-compliant consumer panel, boasting over 600,000 active online buyers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom and will be able to expand its coverage and offering to additional markets as a NielsenIQ-powered company.

Eight months after becoming a standalone company, NielsenIQ has made several key acquisitions and significantly increased its investments to accelerate its product delivery and build comprehensive solutions, transforming the measurement and analytics solutions available to the rapidly changing FMCG and retail industry.

“Our goal is to transform the way we operate and serve our customers, helping them to accelerate growth. The investments we have made so far are building the foundation for NielsenIQ’s transformation and bringing key talent in-house to address some of the most critical issues our customers face today and will face in the future,” said Lorena Elizondo, Chief Strategy Officer, NielsenIQ.

“NielsenIQ’s ambition is to approach e-commerce holistically. Foxintelligence is instrumental in this strategy, expanding the footprint of our unmatched retail measurement solution. They uncover the online blind spots like marketplaces, category specialists, direct-to-consumer, quick-commerce and last milers, among others, providing full-market coverage,” said Clément Colin, Head of International E-commerce Measurement, NielsenIQ.

Foxintelligence gathers and anonymizes e-receipts to create detailed, comprehensive, and proprietary transaction data. This data is the cornerstone of market intelligence in today’s digital consumption age, and NielsenIQ will propel it forward.

“We are extremely proud and happy to join the NielsenIQ family. We have been working for over a year on common themes to bring ever more value to our clients and we will now provide them a more comprehensive and integrated vision of the online and offline marketplace,” said Edouard Nattée, CEO and Founder of Foxintelligence.

The acquisition of Foxintelligence marks the latest bold step NielsenIQ is taking in providing groundbreaking, comprehensive e-commerce data. In September 2021, NielsenIQ acquired Rakuten Intelligence and Data Impact to enhance its e-commerce solution portfolio and scale it globally.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a groundbreaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world’s leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.

About Foxintelligence

Foxintelligence mission is to empower decision-makers with data to improve the way societies and companies work. The company delivers the best insights on the latest European ecommerce trends, by unlocking intelligence from hundreds of merchants and thousands of brands e-receipts. By doing so, Foxintelligence collects commercial information about ecommerce from e-mails (e.g., e-receipts): thanks to their proprietary technology, Foxintelligence can structure this vast amount of data to generate unseen insights on the market and make them available on their SaaS platform: Foxapp.

