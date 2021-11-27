ZOVOO Held Distributor Conference, Creating a Splash of Colour in Atomization Industry

Business Wire India

At 9:30pm (GMT +8) on November 12, ZOVOO, a new industry-leading atomization company, held its 2021 distributor conference online. Distributors from United States, United Kingdom, France and other countries participated in the conference. Meanwhile, ZOVOO also displayed its newly developed disposable products DRAGBAR series for the first time to the public, which attracted widespread attention from distributors worldwide.

Founded in 2010, ZOVOO has sophisticated research and develop capability, forward-looking product design and perfect supply chain system. ZOVOO founding team has 10 years of proven strength and experience. They have the absolute advantages in terms of heating materials, air channel structure design, etc., and build up the five criteria of good flavor. The birth of each product needs to go through from R&D, design, production, testing and so on. Every detail is perfect, only to bring a comfortable and safe experience. For example, the birth of each rich flavor comes from ZOVOO’s five innovative concepts of sweet, soft, mellow, fragrant and powerful. ZOVOO researched 3,000 global users and pre-researched over 300 flavors to build its unique flavor nebula system.

ZOVOO is committed to building strategic partnerships with ICCPP manufacturers based on mutual trust. ZOVOO achieves sustainable supply chain management through support and cooperation in safety standards, social values and environmental sustainability. ZOVOO contributes to environmental sustainability by simplifying design, optimizing packaging, using new environmentally friendly materials, enhancing recycling, and reducing the environmental impact of the production process. In addition, it focuses on sensory preferences of users, which are translated into scientific indicators, production standards, and safety considerations to match different needs.

The upcoming DRAGBAR has three products, namely DRAGBAR 600, DRAGBAR 1000 and DRAGBAR 2200. DRAGBAR adopts the most popular double injection molding process and cleverly uses color collision to create a great-looking, great-taste and great-quality product. In response to consumer concerned problems, such as oil leakage and dry hit, ZOVOO has used polymer cotton and ergonomical design mouthpiece to solve them, while ensuring the taste and restoration of the product. DRAGBAR has ten different flavors, including lush ice, mango ice, grape ice and OMG, etc, which are popular in the market.

Not defined by labels, not bound by age. Dare to be unique, create something different, ZOVOO is born for this. In the future, ZOVOO will dedicate itself to improve the worldwide vapors’ experience and provides a alternative for smokers. Creating a new world with personality and spirit, ZOVOO will bring a different and great experience to global vapors.

