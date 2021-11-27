Nel ASA: Receives Purchase Order for 20MW Alkaline Electrolyser From Ovako

Business Wire India

Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a division of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has received a purchase order for a 20MW alkaline water electrolyser from Ovako, a leading European manufacturer of engineering steel. The electrolyser will be installed at Ovako’s existing plant in Hofors, Sweden. The fossil-free hydrogen will replace the use of fossil propane gas currently used in the heating furnaces.

“We are excited to announce the delivery of electrolyser equipment to Ovako. There is huge potential in reducing CO2-emissions from steel-heating processes through green hydrogen. We look forward to working with Ovako and its partners to further develop fossil-free steel production,” says Jon André Løkke, CEO at Nel.

The purchase order has a contract value of approximately EUR 11 million with equipment delivery in late 2022. The electrolyser will produce oxygen and hydrogen for Ovako’s steel-heating process and is a major step towards zero-carbon emission steel production. The conversion to hydrogen will enable Ovako to reduce its CO2 emissions for steel production in Hofors by 50 percent.

“In June we announced our collaboration with the Volvo Group, Hitachi Energy, H2 Green Steel and Nel Hydrogen with the purpose to invest in fossil-free hydrogen in Hofors. An investment that also got the support from the Swedish Energy Agency. We are very pleased to have reached this important milestone. The electrolyser technology will enable us to eliminate CO2 for heating steel before rolling,” says Rickard Qvarfort, President Business unit Hofors.

Ovako is a leading European manufacturer of engineering steel for customers e.g. in the bearing, transportation and manufacturing industries, and is a subsidiary of Sanyo Special Steel and part of the Nippon Steel Corporation Group. The company has geographical presence in Europe, North America and Asia, and a steel product line that includes niche products and customized solutions. The carbon footprint of Ovako’s steel products is a full 80 percent lower than the global average.

Reference is made to the press release from June 22, 2021: Nel ASA: Joins hydrogen initiative with leading players to enable fossil-free steel rolling/milling.

