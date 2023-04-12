Press Release India

Canarys, a Leader in DevOps Solutions

Canarys Automations Private Limited, a leading DevOps solutions provider, has been awarded the coveted DevOps Award “Leader in DevOps Solutions” at the recent DevOps Conclave 2023 event, for its exceptional innovation and excellence in DevOps field. The DevOps Award recognizes companies that have developed and delivered exceptional DevOps solutions for customers.
 
Canarys has been selected as a winner in the DevOps category for its outstanding achievements in DevOps practices and for significant contributions to the field and dedication to the DevOps community.
 
“We are honoured to be recognized for our DevOps expertise and to receive this prestigious award,” said Sheshadri Srinivas, CEO. “At Canarys, we are committed to delivering exceptional DevOps solutions and assist our customers in adopting modern DevOps practices and cloud technologies to deliver value. We leverage our varied DevOps solution offerings and framework to accelerate our clients’ DevOps adoption in reduced time without compromising on quality and customer satisfaction. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts.”
 
Over the years Canarys has built few turn-key solutions around DevOps like DevOpSmartBoard, Canarys Copy-Project, GitHubSmartBoard, Canarys RollUp, Canarys Clone-Project and other Migration solutions catering to companies in the space of BFSI, Manufacturing, Automotive and other industries. Canarys has carried out many large size DevOps implementations spanning 5,000 to 50,000 userbase. Canarys is committed to contribute to the DevOps community and lead the industry with the benchmark solutions.
 
To learn more about the Canarys DevOps Solutions, please visit https://www.ecanarys.com/DevOps-Solutions

