Next Step in CMA Exam Prep – HOCK international Launches CMA Video Streaming Service

HOCK stream is a subscription-based platform with hundreds of hours of videos that provide detailed explanations of all CMA exam topics and solve practice questions. Live office hours are held weekly by CMA experts to support subscribers. At only $29 per month, HOCK stream is an affordable study tool and supplement for all CMA exam candidates.

Brian Hock, President of HOCK international, says: “Until now, the options to prepare for the CMA exams have been either self-study or joining in-person classes. However, with self-study, exam candidates often lack community, support, and motivation to keep going. In-person classes require you to follow their schedule and may provide only limited-time access. That’s why we built HOCK stream, a unique learning platform that offers all candidates world-class CMA prep courses in various formats. We have been helping CMA candidates pass their exams for more than 20 years and I am excited about this new platform for studying.”

HOCK stream includes:

CMA Classroom Videos taught by Brian Hock

Short Courses focusing on a single topic and covering it in depth

Step By Step Courses covering the whole syllabus at the most detailed level

MCQ and Essay Walk-throughs

Study Tips

Live Office Hours with CMA experts

Online Learning Community

New videos are added to the library weekly. Students can use pre-organized playlists or search for specific videos by exam part, section, topic, or presenter. The platform is available on the web, iOS, and Android, with an option in the mobile apps to download videos and watch offline.

CMA exam candidates using traditional study materials (textbooks, test banks) find HOCK stream very beneficial and affordable. The subscription starts with a one-week free trial, and then costs $29 per month, with an option to cancel at any time.

About HOCK international

HOCK international is one of the leading providers of CMA (Certified Management Accountant) exam study materials. Founded in 2000, HOCK international has a mission to help busy professionals overcome self-doubt and master a large syllabus by providing a step-by-step plan, complete materials, and unlimited support to pass their certification exams with confidence and advance their careers.

