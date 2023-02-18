K T Rama Rao Garu, Hon’ble Minister, IT, Industries, MA and UD, Telangana, Launches American India Foundation’s First India Chapter in Hyderabad

Business Wire India

K T Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister, IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana, launched the first AIF India Chapter in Hyderabad this past evening, along with philanthropists, patrons, and industry leaders gathered, to make greater headway in the state, in positively impacting those at the margins.



The Hyderabad Chapter is a voluntary body of prominent & respected individuals with proven leadership abilities in business and philanthropy, coming together to represent AIF and help build strong and sustainable partnerships in the state.



With the continuous support and encouragement of the government, corporates, and civil society organizations, AIF has been working across 10 districts in Telangana over the past several years, under its flagship education and livelihood programs, reaching out to low-income and vulnerable communities. The Chapter will leverage AIF’s solutions to social inequity and poverty and galvanize the outreach and impact in the state by bringing in deeper engagements and large-scale projects.



Congratulating AIF and the cohort on this philanthropic congregation, K T Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister, Information Technology, Industries & Commerce, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Telangana said, “American India Foundation is building a lasting bridge between the United States and India through high-impact interventions in education, livelihoods, public health, and leadership development, with a particular emphasis on empowering girls and women to achieve gender equity. It’s a matter of great satisfaction that AIF has decided to set up its first Chapter in Hyderabad. The Government of Telangana will be glad to partner with AIF . ”



Speaking on behalf of the Hyderabad Chapter Founding members – Laxmi Nambiar, Jay Krishnan, Nalini and Raj Sharma, Kasturi and Ravi Subramaniam, Rekha Lahoti, and Nirmala Garimella, the Chapter Chair, Prshant Lahoti said, “The incubation of the Hyderabad Chapter, shows the focus and dedication of AIF towards the state of Telangana. The chapter will act as a catalyst to deepen the focus and amplify AIF’s impact across the communities they serve.”



Mathew Joseph, Country Director, American India Foundation, said, “We are jubilant at this partnership of Hyderabadi industry leaders coming together, to advance AIF’s cause and vision in Telangana. AIF has been working extensively in the state for the past several years and is excited at the prospect of deepening these relationships. This partnership is a testament to the trust and collaboration we have built in the state and we hope to push each other to be better and think bigger. We are thrilled for this next phase of work and the lives we’ll be improving together.”



The launch was conducted in the presence of the Guest of Honor BVR Mohan Reddy, Executive Chairman, Cyient; Ms. Rebekah Drame, Acting US Consulate General, Hyderabad and 150 other luminaries and industry experts from Hyderabad.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...