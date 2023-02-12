Watts Water Technologies Announces Webcast of its Presentation in Gabelli Funds 33rd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium

Business Wire India

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, President & Chairperson of the Board; Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer; and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations will virtually present at the Gabelli Funds 33rd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 23, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The presentation will be broadcast via webcast. The address of the webcast is https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ypbTBXNIQ3K0RmoCjCxSGg. This link will be available for replays until February 22, 2024.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information visit www.watts.com.

