ChatGPT is the Next Big Thing in Healthcare: Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Rela Hospital

By dssenthil Feb 12, 2023

Business Wire India

Ever since November 22, ChatGPT has been one of the major topics of conversation in any technology-based conventions and conferences. This tool has captured the attention of millions and millions of users. In the healthcare space also ChatGPT can be a major topic of discussion amongst doctors and service providers too. Can Artificial Intelligence help the medical fraternity? Yes, it can, and to what extent is for time to tell. Having said that, in an experiment with ChatGPT which is an AI tool on a few near life scenarios that gets presented to a doctor while at practice or during exam preparation, 10 tasks were put ChatGPT on how it would help the Doctors and those who are preparing for higher studies, the complete experiment is available in youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYpfzqoHsEw&list=PLWhLB5auZ1Q69ccyioQCYV0h3xNtF-lno&index=2

The outcome, as per the experiment, is summarized as below:

ChatGPT has the potential to be a valuable tool for doctors, as it can assist in a variety of tasks and help streamline the delivery of medical care.
 

One potential use of ChatGPT is as a clinical decision support system (CDSS). With its knowledge base, ChatGPT can provide doctors with information on best practices, treatment options, and up-to-date clinical guidelines. However, Clinical diagnosis is not accurate yet, but it can be used to get some overview. Doctors must still use their experience and expertise.
It is also a very good tool for junior doctors preparing for higher examinations.
ChatGPT does extremely well in clerical area, so that doctors can focus on clinical work.

 

In addition to its clinical applications, ChatGPT in the future can also be used to improve patient engagement and education. By answering patient questions and providing educational resources, ChatGPT can help empower patients to make informed decisions about their health and care. Artificial Intelligence tools like ChatGPT could be the next big thing in healthcare but use it with caution.

AI is going to be up for debate and it will be the hottest topic of 2023. It will soon be used by leading healthcare organizations to enhance patient experience and streamline operations besides clinical support. With its advanced language processing capabilities, ChatGPT is set to revolutionize the way healthcare organizations interact with patients and manage operations.

Dr. Ilankumaram Kaliamoorthy is a liver Anesthetist, Intensivist, and CEO of Rela Hospital

By dssenthil

