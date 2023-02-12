Ather Energy Collaborates with Salesforce to Transform Consumer Experiences

Business Wire IndiaSalesforce, the global CRM leader, has announced its collaboration with Ather Energy, India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, to create a single source of truth for customers and retail partners. Ather will deploy Salesforce’s CRM to power its sales and service management capabilities as it expands its retail footprint across the country to cater to the rising demand.



With Salesforce, Ather Energy will digitally transform its customer journey by engaging with consumers at every touchpoint, including online, mobile devices, social media, and showroom floors, creating personalised experiences, and enhancing the customer experience. A systematic, data-driven approach to lead management will support aggressive future growth plans. Ather employees will have a single view of the customer through primary and secondary sales, managing relationships from enquiry to post-delivery service.



Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “At Ather, we understand the criticality of an omnichannel experience that builds brand love and trust amongst consumers. Towards this, we are investing strategically to expand our retail presence to make Ather electric scooters more accessible to customers. With the rising demand for our flagship scooters, we acknowledge the need for strategic use of technology in a competitive environment to cater to the digital-first consumer. A 360-degree view is essential to be there at every stage of vehicle ownership creating a personalised and connected experience building brand loyalty.”



Arun Parameswaran, Managing Director – Sales, Salesforce India, said, “While there has been a significant increase in the demand and acceptance of EV adoption; we understand that purchasing an electric vehicle is a journey that requires increased awareness and engagement to ensure consumer stickiness. As the world transitions to a more sustainable future, we are excited to be a part of this transformation journey for Ather Energy furthering customer excellence.”



Ather Energy currently has a robust retail sales network across the country, with presence in 80 cities with 100 Experience Centres. The company is looking at a solid expansion roadmap covering tier 1,2 & 3 cities in India, increasing its retail footprint to 150 centres in 100 cities by March 2023. Ather Energy also has the largest fast-charging network for two-wheelers in India and has installed over 1000 Ather Grids across the country.



Ather Energy sold 59,413 units from Jan to Dec 2022 registering a y-o-y growth of 224 percent. To meet the rising demand in the country, Ather inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Hosur. The facility, spread across 300,000 sq. ft. will help the brand expand its production capacity to 420,000 units per year in FY 2024 (April 2023 – March 2024), further enabling the company to fulfill the increasing demand for its flagship scooters. The company also recently rolled out the Atherstack 5.0 software update, which has introduced a host of new features taking the riding experience to a new level. Ather has also introduced six new colours – Space Grey, Still White, Salt Green, True Red, Cosmic Black, and Lunar Grey for the 450X and 450 Plus, inspired by automotive performance.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...