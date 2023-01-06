Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022, on January 13, 2023

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Friday, January 13, 2023, after stock market trading hours in India. The results will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.wipro.com/investors/



At 7:30 PM IST* (9:00 AM US Eastern time), following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and full year and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST* (8:00 AM US Eastern time) to: [email protected] or [email protected]



The audio from the conference call will be available online through a webcast and can be accessed at

https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP13012023



Dial-in details for the conference call are as below

Time

7.30 PM – IST* (9:00 AM-ET#)

Click here for the Diamond Pass™ link

Diamond Pass™ is a Premium Service that enables you to connect to your conference call without having to wait for an operator. If you have a Diamond Pass™ click the above link to associate your pin and receive the access details for this conference, if you do not have a Diamond Pass™ please register through the link and you will receive your Diamond Pass™ for this conference.

Primary Access Toll Number

+91 22 6280 1120

+91 22 7115 8021

US Toll-Free Number

Singapore Toll-Free Number

1 866 746 2133

800 101 2045

UK Toll-Free Number

Hong Kong Toll-Free Number

0 808 101 1573

800 964 448

No passcode Required



Please dial any of the above numbers five to ten minutes ahead of schedule. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.



The replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call on the following numbers.

Call Playback Numbers:





Phone Number

Passcode/Conference ID

Replay Dates

India Toll

+91 22 71945757

Access Code: 32203#

13-Jan-23 to 20-Jan-23

International Toll

+1 8332898317

Access Code: 32203#

13-Jan-23 to 20-Jan-23











