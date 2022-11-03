Flex GBS India Wins Five Awards at the ISM India Forum CPO Awards, 2022

Business Wire IndiaFlex (NASDAQ: FLEX) Global Procurement & Supply Chain (GPSC) team, part of the Global Business Services (GBS) in India won awards in five categories at the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) CPO Awards 2022. This was the 7th edition of the awards by ISM India with industry-wide recognition and one of the highest honors that can be earned in the procurement domain.



Flex GPSC team won awards in five categories under the Service sector namely- Excellence in People Development, Outstanding Procurement Team, Excellence in Risk Mitigation, Excellence in Supplier Relationship Management, and Outstanding Cross Functional Collaboration.



Commenting on this recognition, Ramesh Bandaru, Senior Director, Global Procurement and Supply Chain at Flex said, “We are indeed delighted with this honor, it is a testament to our Supply Chain capabilities for global industry leader like Flex. Additionally, it is a tribute to the dedication, partnership, and resilience displayed by the team at Flex GBS India. The team closely worked with our suppliers and partners and utilized risk mitigation best practices to address the multiple challenges and situations at our sites across the world.”



Flex GBS has centers in Pune and Chennai staffed by more than 5,000 employees that provide centralized services in support of global operation in the areas of Finance, Information Technology, Engineering and Quality, Human Resources, Program Management and Global Procurement & Supply Chain.

