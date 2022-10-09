Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Progressive Infotech Launches 24×7 Managed Security Operations Centre (SOC) to Transform Security Operations and Maximize ROI for Customers Globally

By dssenthil Oct 9, 2022

Business Wire India

The IT Managed Services Provider, trusted by 150+ Indian & Global brands, strengthens its IT Security Management offering by launching a modern Security Operations Centre (SOC) with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), and User & Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA) solutions.

Progressive Infotech, one of the leading providers of IT managed services and digital workplaces service transformation brand headquartered in India serving over 150+ Indian and global brands, is excited to announce the launch of its 24×7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) in National Capital Region (NCR), India to support businesses globally in securing their digital infrastructure. Along with the NOC center based out of Noida, Progressive’s SOC offers Cyber Readiness Audits, Vulnerability Management Services, Cyber Assurance Services, Threat Hunting, Automation, and 24×7 Cyber Monitoring & Management Services.

The cyber threat landscape has never been more severe, with the end users becoming the new perimeter. There is also an explosion of attack vectors, and the threat actors have refined their methods, leveraging machine learning and automation to multiply the threat vectors and intensity; thus, the number and impacts of attacks are only likely to grow from here. Organizations are really struggling to overcome these attacks and future-proof the security posture with confidence. Numerous alerts and false positives from multiple tools are making it more challenging for them to detect & respond to the threats. The issue is made worse by the lack of availability of talent amid the great resignation wave.

“The newly launched 24×7 SOC builds on Progressive Infotech’s strength as a complete managed services provider for clients globally. We are excited to share that we’ve already onboarded one of the world’s leading renewable energy solutions providers onto our 24×7 SOC services,” said Mr. Prateek Garg, Founder & Managing Director at Progressive Infotech.
 
The importance for businesses to adopt a managed Security Operations Centre (SOC) with 24×7 monitoring, remediation, and management capabilities are more than ever in the new post-pandemic work from anywhere, anytime, and on any device work environment.

By dssenthil

Related Post

Uncategorized

Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards Shortlists for 2023 Announced

dssenthil Oct 16, 2023
Uncategorized

NetApp and Equinix Deliver Industry’s Most Comprehensive Bare Metal-as-a-Service Solution for Cloud Adjacent Experience

dssenthil Oct 16, 2023
Uncategorized

P&G Health Joins Hands with Indian Academy of Pediatrics for Sankalp: Sampoorna Swasthya – a School-Based Holistic Healthcare Initiative

dssenthil Oct 16, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards Shortlists for 2023 Announced

Uncategorized

NetApp and Equinix Deliver Industry’s Most Comprehensive Bare Metal-as-a-Service Solution for Cloud Adjacent Experience

Uncategorized

P&G Health Joins Hands with Indian Academy of Pediatrics for Sankalp: Sampoorna Swasthya – a School-Based Holistic Healthcare Initiative

Uncategorized

Pharmaceutical Export Trends on India’s Exports in Global Markets: PharmaHopers

%d bloggers like this: