Trilliant Focuses on Grid Modernization and Advanced Metering Infrastructure as Diamond Sponsor at Enlit Asia in Bangkok

Enlit Asia 2022 — Trilliant, a leading international provider of solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IIoT, will serve as Diamond Sponsor at Enlit Asia for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating its continued commitment to the APAC region. The conference will take place on September 20-22, 2022 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC).

The Enlit Asia Summit (formerly Asian Utility Week) is the premier gathering for senior executives of the ASEAN power and electricity sector, addressing pressing energy issues and strategic and commercially important topics, as the region looks to successfully navigate the energy transition.

Trilliant Chairman and CEO Andrew C. White will participate as an Enlit Asia keynote speaker during the opening ceremony. Other speakers include Dato’ Indera Ir. Baharin Bin Din, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Malaysia.

In addition, Azeem Sulaiman, Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific at Trilliant, will moderate a panel discussion during Day One’s CEO Energy Forum, titled Grid Modernization: Priorities & Strategies for the Creation of a Smarter More Intelligent, Efficient & Sustainable Grid, and will be joined by executives from G&W Electric, TNB, PT PLN (Persero) and others. The panel will focus on the priorities for ASEAN’s utilities, the evolution of smart grid development, how digitization can help the region’s grid owners, the need for increased resiliency, and the role of grid modernization and digital power systems in supporting sustainability and carbon neutral goals.

“As we continue to build upon our innovation and growth strategy to serve utilities in Asia Pacific, as well as globally, we are excited to join energy industry leaders, businesses and regional stakeholders at Enlit Asia to discuss strategies and explore ways to achieve a smooth transition towards a low carbon energy supply,” said Sulaiman. “The energy industry is facing some of the most challenging obstacles to date and we look forward to continue working with utilities to address their needs and to develop a more strategic path to the energy transition.”

Enlit attendees can also learn how to capitalize on AMI at an Executive Meter Panel on Day Two, called Maximizing Value from AMI, featuring Dan Lambert, Chief Solutions Officer at Trilliant; Anthony Rajamanickam, Founder & CEO of AR Utility Consulting; Dr. Zainal Arifin, EVP of Engineering & Technology of PT PLN (Persero); and Ismail Bin Lam Din, Project Director, Advanced Metering Infrastructure – Distribution Network/SEL of TNB.

Most recently, Trilliant launched its manufacturing efforts in Malaysia and announced a new partnership with SAMART to deploy AMI for the Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand (PEA). The company reached a major smart meter deployment milestone in Asia Pacific, with more than 3.8 million smart meters currently deployed and operational, with millions more planned.

Trilliant will be exhibiting at Booth 501 and Booth 507 located in the Exhibit Hall. Visit and experience innovative solution demos and speak with subject matter experts on how to choose flexible, modular solutions without having to be locked in with a single vendor; strengthen AMI and data analytics strategies; invest in the future of smart metering, buildings and IIoT; and achieve energy transition and sustainability goals.

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the global energy industry with the only device-agnostic communications platform that enables utilities and cities to deploy any application securely and reliably on one powerful network. Our purpose-built portfolio is designed to offer the power of choice, without risk of customers being “locked in” with one technology provider. We are proud to offer mission-critical solutions that support AMI, Data & Analytics, Smart Grids and Smart Cities. Customers worldwide benefit from Trilliant’s unique combination of flexibility, sustainability and scalability that connects utilities and cities to the IIOT and a more strategic path to the Energy Transition.Visit us at www.trilliant.com.

