Sony AATH Brings Back the Much-Loved ‘Hollywood Hungama’

Get ready with a tub of favourite popcorn as ‘Hollywood Hungama’ is back! With a view to bringing Hollywood closer to the people of Bengal, Sony AATH is all set to present exclusive big-ticket Hollywood Blockbusters in Bangla. Taking the property a notch higher this year, the channel has doubled its movie line-up with a good mix of Hollywood titles across superhero, creature-feature, and action-adventure genres. ‘Hollywood Hungama’ goes live on 21st August and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 PM.

Adding a dose of thrill, excitement, and adrenaline, ‘Hollywood Hungama’ will air over 23 blockbuster titles over a period of 6 months. With a fine mix of superhero movies such as Justice League, Spiderman, Superman, Wonder woman; creature-feature titles such as Venom, Godzilla, and King Kong, and action-adventure movies like Men In Black, Jumanji, etc., Hollywood Hungama ensures there is something in store for everyone. The property further strengthens Sony AATH’s brand promise of driving engagement across all age groups creating a wholesome family entertainment experience.

Sony AATH has rolled out an extensive marketing campaign to promote the property with a mix of on-air, print, out of home (OOH), and digital promotions.



Tushar Shah, ‘Chief Marketing Officer & Business Head – English Cluster & Sony AATH, Sony Pictures Networks’.

“Sony AATH has always focused on offering differentiated content that provides wholesome family entertainment to our Bengali households. After ‘Hollywood Hungama’ in Bangla’s resounding success last year, we have now decided to bring it back with bigger blockbuster titles. We hope our viewers continue to enjoy this fare once again.”

