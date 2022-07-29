Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR Inks Memorandum of Understanding with National Maritime Foundation for Collaboration and Exchange

Business Wire India

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Maritime Foundation (NMF) with the intent to establish a program of collaborative partnership. The program potentially aims to facilitate scholarly co-operation, communication, and exchange; enhancement of comprehensive and interdisciplinary training for students; development of innovative consortia of maritime strategy. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two institutions on Thursday, 28 July 2022 for collaboration over the next three years.

The potential area of co-operation between the School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SHSS) at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR and National Maritime Foundation (NMF) will include sharing of resources, faculty exchanges, student opportunities for internship and research, particularly pertaining to the department of International Relations and Governance Studies.

Dr. Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR said, “The ever-changing global environment has increased emphasis on the research and creation of new knowledge. We are delighted to join hands with a policy-relevant research organization like National Maritime Foundation (NMF) and look forward to successful collaborations in the areas research, teaching and learning.”

Speaking on the partnership, Vice Admiral Pradeep Chauhan (Retd.), Director General, NMF, said, “National Maritime Foundation (NMF) is pleased to partner with Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SHSS). The university has established itself as an important center for research, education, and public engagement in India. This welcome partnership between SHSS and National Maritime Foundation (NMF) will advance our commitment to heighten maritime awareness amongst India’s policymakers, intellectual echelons, and civil society at large.”

The National Maritime Foundation (NMF) is India’s first maritime think-tank that conducts independent and policy-driven research on issues related to maritime- security, geostrategy, blue economy, energy, marine technology studies and maritime affairs (like International Maritime Public Law, Maritime Trade and Connectivity, Environmental Issues, Maritime Safety and both living and non-living Oceanic Resources). The two institutions share commonality in their focus on research and aim for contributing to nation building.

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR’s Dean of Research and Partnerships, Dr. Suneet Tuli, signed the MoU with Vice Admiral Pradeep Chauhan (Retd.), Director General of National Maritime Foundation. The signing ceremony was attended by Commodore Devesh Lahiri, Executive Director; Commander Saurav Mohanty, Deputy Director, NMF; Ms. Divya Rai, Program Manager, NMF; and senior leadership from Shiv Nadar University.