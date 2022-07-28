Brightcove Appoints Trisha Stiles as Chief People Officer

Business Wire India

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the trusted leader in streaming technology, has appointed Trisha Stiles as Chief People Officer (CPO). Stiles will assume responsibilities on Aug. 29, leading human resource strategy, including talent and performance management, spearheading diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, developing competitive people practices, and reinforcing the company’s strategic direction and business growth.



Trisha Stiles, CPO Brightcove (Photo: Business Wire)

Stiles will report to Brightcove Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Marc DeBevoise, and will focus on strengthening and amplifying Brightcove’s organizational structure, talent development, and culture building.

“Trisha is a seasoned human resources executive with a deep commitment to developing inclusive, collaborative company cultures where employees are motivated to drive results and succeed,” said Marc DeBevoise, Brightcove CEO. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Trisha before and know she will be the perfect fit to strengthen our company’s culture and attract top talent to Brightcove.”

Stiles brings over 20 years of experience leading human resources for Fortune 500 companies, including Tableau, a Salesforce Business Unit, CBS Interactive, and NBC Universal. As vice president of employee success at Tableau, she oversaw human resources strategy for Tableau’s global engineering, product and marketing teams. She managed comprehensive equality, talent attraction, and organization strategy to bolster company growth and employee performance.

Previously, Stiles served as the head of human resources at CBS Interactive (CBSi), one of the largest digital media companies at the time, spanning 21 brands and over 200M unique users globally. At CBSi, she helped build the culture across numerous brands, working closely with the leadership team and employee groups. She built the team that launched CBS All Access (now Paramount+), CBSN, and CBS Sports Digital. Stiles scaled the streaming business to over 1,000 employees, which resulted in multiples of revenue growth over her tenure.

“Creating connectivity with employees in this new work from anywhere world is paramount to develop, grow and build out successful diverse teams. Brightcove has cultivated a connected workforce of passionate people all over the globe who bring a diversity of strengths, ideas, and backgrounds,” said Stiles. “I’m very excited to build on the company’s strong foundation to create an environment where our team members can do their best work and be their best selves.”

About Brightcove Inc., Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 80 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com.



