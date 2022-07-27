Veet Launches Veet Pure™ Range of Hair Removal Creams

Business Wire India

Veet Pure™ range undergoes rigorous product testing with Indian women to cater to their needs; 98% women who tried the new hair removal range in a home user test format loved it.

The latest innovation will offer an elevated sensorial experience, catering to the modern young woman of today looking for easy, effective and pain free hair removal at home.

Includes natural extracts of Cucumber, Aloe Vera and Grapeseed Oil.



Veet®, the world leader in depilatory products undergoes its biggest reformulation in hair removal creams with the launch of Veet Pure™. The all-new dermatologically tested range is aimed to elevate consumers’ hair removal experience. Veet Pure™ includes natural extracts of Cucumber, Aloe Vera and Grapeseed Oil, with a simplified formula that caters to the changing needs of modern women, offering a superior, efficient and pain free solution for hair removal at home.



With the new range, Veet is also addressing the unpleasant odour users have experienced with hair removal creams, enhancing their sensorial experience with fresh fragrances and long lasting smooth and moisturised skin. Marked as the next big thing in hair removal category, Veet Pure™ is formulated for and tested amongst Indian women catering to their tastes and preferences. 98% of the Indian women who tried Veet Pure hair removal creams in a home user test format loved the new hair removal range.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt, said, “Veet has been women’s preferred choice for superior, effective and easy to use hair depilation solutions at home. We continue to monitor and ensure that we elevate our product offerings catering to the evolving needs of our consumers. Our new improved Veet Pure™ range with its carefully curated formula is looking to disrupt consumer experience when using hair removal creams beyond reasonable doubt. To ensure that we live up to our promise, we tested the new product with Indian women to ensure that we make their hair removal experience pleasant.”

The new campaign film featuring Sarah Ali Khan establishes Veet Pure™ as the ‘Next Big Thing’ in hair removal, celebrating women irrespective of their skin colour, ethnicity, hair type and style.



Bobby Pawar, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India, said, “An exciting change in the hair removal cream formulation has been due for long. For a generation that is always seeking the next big and new thing in all walks of life, it was time that someone brought about a clutter breaking product in the hair depilation category. That is when the Veet brand decided to sit up and take notice of what the consumers want, which led to this new formulation in the form of Veet Pure. To launch this new product that caters to all skin types, we conceptualized a film that draws parallels on how this new and improved formulation was much needed in the category. What makes this communication that much more meaningful and interesting is a popular face like Sara Ali Khan pushing the message, while driving awareness around the brand.”



TVC Link: https://youtu.be/S5ioej_6Mj8

Director: Karthik R

Production House: Far Commercials

Creative Agency: Havas Worldwide India

Producer: Sonika Mody



The new Veet Pure™ Hair Removal Cream caters to all skin types with its 3 variants, having different natural extracts – cucumber for normal, aloe vera for sensitive skin and grapeseed oil for the Dry skin. The existing variants in the market are replaced with the new Veet Pure™ range at the same price point, available in 30g, 50g and 100g packs for each of the three new variants.

