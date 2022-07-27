Egon Zehnder Names Rachael De Renzy Channer Global Head of Sustainability

Business Wire India

Rachael De Renzy Channerhas been appointed the Global Head of Sustainability of Egon Zehnder, the world’s preeminent leadership advisory firm.

Based in London, De Renzy Channer has led the global Sustainability Practice Group at Egon Zehnder for the past three years, helping organizations around the world develop their cultures, teams, and leaders to be forces for good. She co-authored the Firm’s recent sustainability report, which surveyed hundreds of leaders globally on the state of sustainability in their organizations. Prior to joining Egon Zehnder, De Renzy Channer led strategy in several companies, including Schneider Electric. Earlier in her career, she served in the British Army for 12 years, where a large part of her military career was spent focusing on leadership and development.

“Our Firm has been committed to creating a more sustainable world for years, and Rachael will bring greater visibility, alignment, and commitment to our Firm’s purpose, which is Leadership for a Better World,” said Edilson Camara, CEO of Egon Zehnder.

In her role as Global Head of Sustainability, De Renzy Channer will lead Egon Zehnder’s impact efforts, ranging from regional to global sustainability initiatives, to driving DEI transformation, to connecting with other organizations to improve our shared world. “Egon Zehnder, like many other organizations, is on a sustainability journey. We are learning that our own progress is deeply connected to a change in mindset and motivation that must come first,” De Renzy Channer said. “Sustainability is never about ticking boxes, but about driving forward a more inclusive and sustainable world. This change starts from within, and I am happy to continue this journey with our Firm in this new role.”

