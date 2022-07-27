AASRA Group of Hospitals, Karnataka’s First Mako Robotic Surgery Hospital Scripts 50 Robotic Surgeries in a Record Time

Business Wire India

AASRA Group of Hospitals has completed over 50 robotic surgeries since its launch in June 2022. AASRA is the first Hospital to use MAKO Smart Robotics in Karnataka and second hospital in Karnataka to use CMR Surgical Robotic System in various surgeries conducted till date. AASRA hospital becomes the first hospital in Karnataka to use CMR Surgical Robotic System for surgeries across various specializations including gynecological, urological, gastrointestinal, thoracic and many more.

The hospital under the leadership of Dr. Jagadish Hiremath, specializes in precision based surgical services and has brought human errors to almost Zero leading to reduced morbidity and improved recovery time in all the surgeries done at the hospital till date.

Robotic surgeries being a costly affair for a common man across the world, AASRA Hospitals has made precision care available to patients at the cost of conventional surgeries to make Robotic Surgeries affordable for a common man.

During its first 50 surgeries, AASRA Group of Hospitals has offered a great deal of benefits for its patients in 3 areas compared to conventional open surgical procedures:

