AASRA Group of Hospitals, Karnataka’s First Mako Robotic Surgery Hospital Scripts 50 Robotic Surgeries in a Record Time

Business Wire India
The hospital under the leadership of Dr. Jagadish Hiremath, specializes in precision based surgical services and has brought human errors to almost Zero leading to reduced morbidity and improved recovery time in all the surgeries done at the hospital till date.
Robotic surgeries being a costly affair for a common man across the world, AASRA Hospitals has made precision care available to patients at the cost of conventional surgeries to make Robotic Surgeries affordable for a common man.
During its first 50 surgeries, AASRA Group of Hospitals has offered a great deal of benefits for its patients in 3 areas compared to conventional open surgical procedures:
Precision Surgery with a minimal pain
Little to no time of Hospital stay with Tech Enabled Post-Operative monitoring
Lesser blood loss and infection leading to shorter recovery time for patients
Dr, P C Jagadeesh, Chief Orthopedic Surgeon and Director of Robotic Joint Replacement at AASRA Group of Hospitals said, “Using 3D vision with robotic assistance we have been able to conduct surgeries with improved precision which has resulted in decreased hospital stay and faster recovery compared to conventional surgery. We have brought down the chances of complications during the surgery which is upto 18% in conventional surgeries.”