Sentient Jet at the Forefront of Sustainability in Private Aviation Industry With Over 300% Emissions Offset Projected For 2022

Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company and category innovator, is set to surpass its notable 2021 sustainability efforts of offsetting one of, if not the highest amount of emissions of any private aviation company with the first half of 2022 on the rise. As a multi-million-dollar annual investment at no cost to its card owners, Sentient Jet’s strong commitment to sustainability continues to set a new industry standard while offering a more thoughtful way to fly.

Sentient Jet launched its emissions-neutral sustainability initiative at the start of 2021 and promptly achieved the largest emissions offset of any private aviation company, with a 300% offset across 30,000 legs flown through the year.

Sentient’s offsets represent the equivalent of planting 345,000 acres and nearly 5,000,000 trees in the U.S. or providing the energy for an entire average U.S. town for a full year, according to current U.S. Census Bureau estimates for 2021. Sentient Jet’s carbon offset program supports a variety of renewable energy and forest conservation projects around the world and continues to fund projects to mitigate not only CO2 but non-CO2 impact and improve communities globally.

“We chose to focus on a more comprehensive offsetting program, as we knew this was the best method to help reduce the footprint of our client’s flights while also taking definitive steps to reducing emission levels. Within 18 months we’re extremely pleased with the success of this program, but of course we’re always looking for ways to improve and evolve our ongoing sustainability efforts,” said Andrew Collins, President and CEO of Sentient Jet. “We hope Sentient Jet’s sustainability efforts can become an example for what the private aviation industry as a whole can accomplish in terms of making meaningful steps toward reducing overall emissions and prioritizing our planet.”

At the heart of Sentient Jet’s unique sustainability initiative is the company’s investment and partnership with environmental leader 4AIR, the first and only rating system focused on comprehensive sustainability in private aviation. Sentient Jet’s carbon offset program goes beyond traditional aviation sustainability programs by offsetting all aviation emissions, including water vapor, aerosols, and nitrous oxide, which together account for two-thirds of the emissions an aircraft produces when flying.

“Sentient Jet continues to demonstrate true leadership by committing all of its flights to 4AIR’s Emissions Neutral level on behalf of its clients. Sentient goes beyond just carbon neutrality, addressing the impact from CO2 and non-CO2 emissions in a truly comprehensive fashion,” says Kennedy Ricci, President, 4AIR.

