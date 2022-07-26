Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2021 More Than a Mother and Make Your Own Mask Announced by Africa First Ladies

Business Wire India

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies announced Call for Applications for 2 new categories of Fashion Awards:

Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS “More Than a Mother” 2022 to address issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels

Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension” to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes & Hypertension

, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the Winners ofin partnership with. Winners were announced for the following Awards:

Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS “More Than a Mother” 2021 the theme for which was to deliver strong and influential messages about Breaking Infertility stigma, Empowering Girls and Women through Education at all levels

Merck Foundation “Make your own Mask” Fashion Awards 2021 the theme for which was to create designs that display messages to encourage people to wear masks to show they and to protect themselves and their loved ones from the ongoing coronavirus global health issue

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, President of “More than a Mother” campaign emphasized, “I am extremely happy and proud to announce the winners of Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS “More Than a Mother” 2021 and Merck Foundation “Make your own Mask” Fashion Awards 2021, together with my dear sisters the African First Ladies. Big congratulations to our 21 winners, I loved all the designs they sent us and I appreciate their creativity. I also welcome them to our newly established ‘Fashion with Purpose’ community, as I strongly believe that Fashion and Art play a significant role in raising awareness about health and sensitive social topics and can bring about a culture shift in Africa.”

The Winners from Ghana were personally awarded by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej during her visit to Ghana. She will also be awarding the winners of Zambia during her upcoming visit to the country.

The winners of past editions of Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” were also featured on “Our Africa by Merck Foundation”, a TV program to raise awareness on critical social and health issues through the Fashion with Purpose Community.

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_RIoIMbFd2Q



Here is the list of Award Winners:

Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS “More Than a Mother” 2021

GHANA

Solace Akos Sakah

Linda Mensah

Destinee Mouanda Biyeri

Pwatani Theresa

David Kwabena Appaih

Catherine Natang



NAMIBIA

Ngatendwe Hope Gowera

Siuna Birindwa Genese

Rebecca Uukongo

Risto Elizabeth

Joel Musasa



NIGERIA

Blessing Dangom

Elamah Ahmat

Adebayo Adedotun Promise

​

ZAMBIA

Kasonde Makangila

Gibstar Makangila jr



ZIMBABWE

Chewe Manase



Merck Foundation “Make your own Mask” Fashion Awards 2021



ZAMBIA

Tepwanji Mpetemoya & Mwiche Songolo

Linda Ngwira



MAURITIUS

Neerooa Aalia Bibi Firdaus



Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, “We have announced Call for Applications for two Fashion Awards of Merck Foundation, this year.

The First one is Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022, announced in partnership with African First Ladies. All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM and/or Stopping GBV at all levels.

The second one is Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”, announced in partnership with African First Ladies. All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.”

Who can apply?

All African Fashion Students and Designers.

Last Date of Submission

30th October 2022

How to Apply?

Please share original sketches as attachment(s) on:

[email protected]

The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS “More Than a Mother” 2022 OR Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”

Please specify your name, institution name, country, and contact details in the mail.



About ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ campaign



“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets. This powerful campaign supports in defining policies and interventions to build quality and equitable Reproductive and Fertility Care Capacity, Break Infertility Stigma and Raise Awareness about Infertility Prevention and Male Infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for Fertility Specialists and Embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.



With “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.



The Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” are:



H.E. NEO JANE MASISI,

The First Lady of Botswana

H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana

H.E FATIMA MAADA BIO, The First Lady of Sierra Leone

H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, The First Lady of Burundi

H.E. CLAR WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia

H.E. MUTINTA HICHILEMA, The First Lady of Zambia

H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic

H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA, The First Lady of Malawi

H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe

H.E. ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville

H.E. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique

H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, THE First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo

H.E. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia

H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia

H.E. AISHA BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria

The Former First Lady of Burundi, H.E DENISE NKURUNZIZA, The Former First Lady of Chad, H.E. HINDA DÉBY ITNO, The Former First Lady of Guinea Conakry, H.E. CONDÉ DJENE, The Former First Lady of Malawi, H.E. PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA, The Former First Lady of Niger, H.E AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU and The Former First Lady of Zambia, H.E. ESTHER LUNGU have worked successfully with Merck Foundation as Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Ambassadors to break the stigma of infertility and empower infertile women in their countries.



Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as;

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Fashion Awards

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Film Awards

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Song Awards

Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

Children storybook, localized for each country

Click on the link below to download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Facebook: Merck Foundation

Twitter: @Merckfoundation

YouTube: MerckFoundation

Instagram: Merck Foundation

Flickr: Merck Foundation

Website: www.merck-foundation.com