Tanla Announces First Quarter FY23 Results

Business Wire IndiaTanla Platforms Limited, India’s largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY’22-23.



Key Metrics: First Quarter (April – June 2022)



Revenue increased by 28% year-over-year to Rs 8,001 million.

Gross profit increased by 7% year-over-year to Rs 1,850 million. Gross margin at 23.1%.

EBITDA at Rs 1,307 million. EBITDA margin at 16.3%.

Profit after tax at Rs 1,004 million. Profit after tax margin at 12.5%.

Earnings per share at Rs 7.40.

Free cash flow at Rs 718 million and Cash & Cash Equivalents at Rs 9,873 million.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited said, “We are progressing well on our one platform strategy-Wisely. Q1 had some operational headwinds in the Enterprise business, but we have our building blocks in place to accelerate our momentum in the coming quarters. We have a strong balance sheet and are excited by the opportunities ahead of us.”

Significant events during the quarter:



Exclusive partnership with Kore.ai to offer conversational AI solutions on Wisely Platform.

Launched “Wisely Insights” a first in the industry feature that will enable leading enterprises to have end-to-end visibility of the international message life cycle.

Appointed Mr. Sunil Bajpai as Chief Trust Officer. He would lead the team responsible for driving exceptional trust standards for the ecosystem with a specific focus on business communication.

Tanla has been recognized as the “Most Preferred Workplace 2022-23” by Marksmen Daily.

Signed up with the Government Medical College and Nursing College Mahbubnagar, Telangana India, to plant twenty-five thousand trees on twenty-five acres of land.

MoU signed with IIT Madras to support the payment of tuition and other applicable fees, for five students from economi­cally weak backgrounds beginning from the academic year 2022-23.



Invitation to the conference call:

Tanla will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results on July 26, 2022, at 4.30 PM IST.

Conference call details:

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +91 22 6280 1141 / +91 22 7115 8042, or if outside India, by dialing the toll-free number – the United Kingdom 08081011573, United States 18667462133, Hong Kong 800964448, and Singapore 8001012045. Watch the presentation at https://bit.ly/3J57sFb

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...