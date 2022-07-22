Pathbreaking Leaders and Brands Felicitated by Ms. Dia Mirza at Leadership Excellence Summit 2022

Business Wire India

WBR Corp, a leading brand consulting company in India organized Women Achiever’s Award and Leadership Excellence Award in Mumbai on July 20, 2022, at The Lalit, Mumbai. This ceremony was organized with the aim to recognize the efforts made by professionals, corporates and organizations toward the work they have done in various industry sectors all over the nation. Leading Bollywood Actor and Environment Activist Ms. Dia Mirza was the chief guest who felicitated all the winners.

Leadership Excellence Summit recognized varied organizations and professionals from all over India on the basis of their product & service quality, pricing, marketing strategies and leadership strategy in the industry/market segment/geography, dedication to customer satisfaction, entrepreneur initiatives, exemplary business practices, business growth etc.

The ceremony was meant to appreciate the contribution of organizations and business leaders who are the true inspiration of our future generation. The winners of the event were decided on comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted over the period of last six months.

Some of the key winners at the ceremony included names like:



Women Achievers Awards:- Mrs. Falguni Nayyar, Ms. Naiyya Saggi, Mrs. Shamim Khan, Dr. Deep Shikha Pandey and Ms. Lyra Bajaj.



Leadership Excellence Awards:- Dr. K V Sathish, Dr. Puneet Kumar Gupta, Dr. Bipin Sule, Assert AI, Panacea Institute of Fashion Technology, NIEM The Institute of Event Management LLP, Mr. Rahul Sharma, Five Online Web Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Shailendra Pandya, ZNS NIST Shiksha Academy, Dr. Khizer Ahmed, Ms. Monisha Bordoloi, SMFB Services Pvt. Ltd., Acme Physiotherapy Clinic, Medesun Prime and Mr. Vishal Anajwala, “These awards reinforce the importance of overall quality of products and services that the organizations offer. Winning an award forces people to do even better as they have a reputation to live up to, effectively enabling them to rise and match the international standards” said Ms. Shilpa Gupta, director of WBR Corp.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...