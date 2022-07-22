Over 10,000 Youth in India Register for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Innovation Competition; Hurry, Applications Close on July 31, 2022

Business Wire India

32% of youth want to create innovative solutions in the field of healthcare, 28% want to tackle challenges around education, especially better learning opportunities for students

24% youth focused on problems around environment while 16% want to solve issues around agriculture

Three winning teams stand a chance to get mega support of up to INR 1 crore and mentoring support for six months from IIT Delhi

Over 10,000 youth from across towns, cities and rural India have already registered for Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow innovation and education program, showcasing the growing desire among Indian youth to find innovative technology solutions to solve real-world problems that will have a positive social impact on the lives of people around them.



At roadshows that Samsung conducted in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar, young students said they want to solve problems around safe collection of waste for recycling, job security for daily wagers, language barriers that young students from remote areas face during e-learning, safe disposal of sanitary napkins, mental health of school students, reusing agricultural waste as well as reusing plastics.



Among the registrations, 32% of youth want to solve problems of healthcare, 28% want to tackle challenges around education, especially better learning opportunities for students, 24% focused on problems around environment while 16% want to solve issues around agriculture.



Youth who are between 16 and 22 years of age can apply for Solve for Tomorrow till July 31, 2022. They can apply here: www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow.



This will be followed by selection of the top 50 teams, who will be mentored by industry experts and others experts at IIT Delhi to help enhance their ideas, along with a boot-camp at IIT Delhi, a certificate of participation, and vouchers worth INR 100,000 for online courses in design thinking, STEM, innovation, leadership, among others.



Top 10 teams will get the opportunity to visit Samsung India offices and its R&D centres where they will interact with young Samsung employees and researchers. They will also experience the Samsung product ecosystem at the iconic Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.



Three winning teams stand a chance to get mega support of up to INR 1 crore and mentoring support for six months to turn their ideas into action under the expert guidance of IIT Delhi.



Registration for Solve for Tomorrow closes 5 pm on July 31, 2022.



