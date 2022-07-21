VFS Global Appoints Aditya Arora as Chief Operating Officer

Business Wire India

VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, announced the appointment of Aditya Arora as its Chief Operating Officer.



Aditya will be responsible for managing the company’s global operations, focusing especially on developing greater efficiencies and synergies across all its services and products for applicants and client governments. He will be responsible for the transformation of systems and processes through increased technology leverage.



He reports to Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VFS Global, and will play a role in the overall strategic direction of the company as a member of VFS Global’s Executive Board.



In a career spanning over 26 years, Aditya spent over two decades in the outsourcing industry. He has set up several large businesses with cross-cultural teams, across multiple verticals, bringing in strong deployment practices and an agile leadership in business development and planning, transformational practices, operational excellence, change, and risk management including governance and regulatory compliances.



Before joining VFS Global, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance – India where he led a 75,000+ member workforce and managed one of the most profitable businesses from the Teleperformance group. Prior to joining Teleperformance, Aditya worked with Bank of America, CitiFinancial and Genpact.



Having completed two decades of operations last year, in this new growth phase, the company would fortify its core visa services business, as well as focus on the development of newer, higher-growth potential businesses like passport and consular services, eVisa and Identity & Citizen services which will now be led by Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer, who will additionally take care of strategic M&A as well. Jiten, who has been with the company since 2003, continues to be part of the Executive Board, reporting to Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VFS Global.



“Completing 20 years of successful operations in 2021 was the beginning of a new growth chapter for us. I am delighted to have Aditya join us in this exciting growth-focussed phase as we continue enhancing our services and operations through investments in innovation, technology and human capital development and remain committed to business excellence overall. Given his robust experience and leadership skills, I am confident Aditya will play a pivotal role in our transformation journey forward,” said Karkaria.



Arora said, “VFS Global is a shining example of how a visionary idea can be translated into a global enterprise through strong customer orientation, service innovation, and dedication to business excellence. I am excited to work with this outstanding team to build upon this legacy and shape its new growth phase.”

