Wipro Limited Appoints Päivi Rekonen to its Board

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the appointment of Ms. Päivi Rekonen to its Board of Directors for five years effective October 1st, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders.



Päivi Rekonen will serve as an Independent Director on the Board, bringing over 25 years of experience in technology as well as in banking and services. Ms. Rekonen is Chair of The Board of Directors of SEBA Bank AG in addition to being a Member of the Board at Konecranes Plc, WithSecure Plc, and Efecte Plc. Her international career has been shaped by executive leadership roles in functions including technology, human resources, and consulting at global organizations such as Nokia, Cisco, Credit Suisse, Adecco, and UBS.



Welcoming Ms. Rekonen to the Board, Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited said, “I am delighted to have Päivi on our Board. Wipro will greatly benefit from her knowledge and focus on digital and technology transformation, strategy creation in international markets, risk management, and organizational development.”



Commenting on her appointment, Päivi Rekonen said, “I am honored to join the Board of Wipro, a company which has innovated at scale over its seven-decade long history while remaining committed to its values and establishing a presence in over 60 countries. I look forward to contributing to its next phase of growth.”



Ms. Rekonen holds Master’s degrees in Social Sciences, and Economics and Business Administration from the University of Jyväskylä, Finland.

