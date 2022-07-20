Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022 under IFRS

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022:

Gross Revenue was Rs 215.3 billion ($2.7 billion1), an increase of 17.9% YoY

IT Services Segment Revenue was at $2,735.5 million, an increase of 13.3% YoY

Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue increased by 2.1% QoQ and 17.2% YoY

IT Services Operating Margin3 for the quarter was at 15.0%, a decrease of 200 bps QoQ

Net Income for the quarter was Rs 25.6 billion ($324.4 million1) and Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 4.69 ($0.061)

Our closing strength of employees for IT Services was at 258,574, an increase of 15,446 QoQ



Performance for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022



Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “We have made significant investments in Wipro’s growth engine and are very pleased with the outcomes. Our order bookings grew 32% YoY in Total Contract Value terms, powered by large transformational deals, and our pipeline today is at an all-time high. We continue to reinforce the investments that allow us to grow our business, remain agile in the market and efficient as an organization, while staying focused on serving our clients even better.”



Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “We are consistently investing in solutions and capabilities for our growth to further strengthen our position of being a strategic partner for our clients. At 15% of operating margins, we believe that we have bottomed out.”



Outlook for the quarter ending September 30, 2022

We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,817 million to $2,872 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 3.0% to 5.0%.



*Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.25, Euro/USD at 1.06, AUD/USD at 0.72, USD/INR at 76.60 and CAD/USD at 0.77



IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:



A large, US-based healthcare company has selected Wipro for the consolidation and transformation of its Commercial Claims Operations. This strategic partnership will provide the client with significant savings through best-in-class execution, transformation, process remodelling, and automation.

The global leader in sustainable stainless steel, Outokumpu, has signed a five-year deal of Application Management Services with Wipro to drive agile and application cloud transformation.

Wipro has entered a five-year engagement with Insignia Financial Limited, an ASX-listed Top 200 company and one of Australia’s leading financial services providers. Through this partnership, Wipro and Insignia Financial will focus on delivering innovative solutions, including efficient processes around technology and operations capabilities, superior end-customer outcomes as well as cost optimization.

Wipro has won a multi-year engagement with a global communications agency to build their future model for ERP and digitization. Wipro’s delivery centres in UK and India will build and scale operations to enhance the company’s capacity.

Wipro has won a multi-year contract with one of Australia’s largest financial services firms to provide application and infrastructure support services. Wipro will support the client’s technology transformation, improve efficiency and enhance customer experience.



Digital Services Highlights

We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented and other strategic deals as illustrated below:



A leading Mobility Technology company has selected Wipro as an extension of their global engineering team to support them on the development of software defined vehicle applications.

A US-based multinational company has awarded Designit a managed services contract to provide a team of designers who will work with the company’s user experience team.

A global, athletic apparel and footwear company has selected Designit to re-imagine the customer experience and logistics of all its new retail store openings in North America.

A US-based multinational financial services corporation has selected Wipro to manage and transform the customer’s global application landscape with industry-leading practices and deliver enhanced consumer experiences.



Analyst Recognition



Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Digital Services and Life Sciences Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Wipro was named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Automation Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US48061422, May 2022)

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Gulf Countries Cloud Professional Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # META47590721, May 2022)

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in multiple quadrants in ISG Provider Lens™ – Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2022 – Germany and US

Wipro is recognized amongst the top ten service providers in Whitelane IT Sourcing Study 2022 – UK

Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant Retail Digital and Banking Digital Services RadarView™ 2022 – 2023

Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant Salesforce, Internet of Things, Risk and Compliance, Cybersecurity and Banking Process Transformation Services RadarView™ 2022

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Avasant Multisourcing Service Integration RadarView™ 2021 – 2022

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Avasant Applied AI and Advanced Analytics Services RadarView™ 2021



Disclaimer: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing”, Sanjay Champaneri, et al, 27 June 2022. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



IT Products

IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.9 billion ($24.6 million1)

IT Products segment results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.06 billion ($0.70 million1)



India business from State Run Enterprises (ISRE)

India SRE segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.5 billion ($19.3 million1)

India SRE segment results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.17 billion ($2.2 million1)



Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.



About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.



The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.



This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.



Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com



Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP220720



An audio recording of the management discussions and the question-and-answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com



About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 240,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com



Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.



Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.



For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 79.02, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on June 30, 2022. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was US$1= Rs 77.81

Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period

IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)























As at March 31, 2022



As at June 30, 2022















Convenience translation into US dollar in millions

Refer footnote 1

ASSETS















Goodwill





246,989



296,126



3,747

Intangible assets





43,555



49,199



623

Property, plant and equipment





90,898



91,676



1,160

Right-of-Use assets





18,870



18,789



238

Financial assets















Derivative assets





6



2



^

Investments





19,109



21,336



270

Trade receivables





4,765



4,565



58

Other financial assets





6,084



6,340



80

Investments accounted for using the equity method





774



791



10

Deferred tax assets





2,298



3,848



49

Non-current tax assets





10,256



10,237



130

Other non-current assets





14,826



14,898



189

Total non-current assets





458,430



517,807



6,554

Inventories





1,334



1,678



21

Financial assets















Derivative assets





3,032



3,678



47

Investments





241,655



226,564



2,867

Cash and cash equivalents





103,836



82,828



1,048

Trade receivables





115,219



127,312



1,611

Unbilled receivables





60,809



66,640



843

Other financial assets





42,914



12,969



164

Contract assets





20,647



24,969



316

Current tax assets





2,373



3,734



47

Other current assets





28,933



34,701



439

Total current assets





620,752



585,073



7,403

















TOTAL ASSETS





1,079,182



1,102,880



13,957

















EQUITY















Share capital





10,964



10,965



139

Share premium





1,566



1,658



21

Retained earnings





551,252



576,094



7,290

Share-based payment reserve





5,258



6,410



81

Special Economic Zone re-investment reserve





47,061



47,992



607

Other components of equity





42,057



43,772



554

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company





658,158



686,891



8,692

Non-controlling interests





515



415



5

TOTAL EQUITY





658,673



687,306



8,697

















LIABILITIES















Financial liabilities















Loans and borrowings





56,463



58,862



745

Lease liabilities





15,177



15,033



190

Derivative liabilities





48



146



2

Other financial liabilities





2,961



2,504



32

Deferred tax liabilities





12,141



14,062



179

Non-current tax liabilities





17,818



16,237



205

Other non-current liabilities





7,571



8,244



104

Provisions





1



^



^

Total non-current liabilities





112,180



115,088



1,457

Financial liabilities















Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts





95,233



115,330



1,460

Lease liabilities





9,056



8,652



109

Derivative liabilities





585



5,022



64

Trade payables and accrued expenses





99,034



88,480



1,120

Other financial liabilities





33,110



6,081



77

Contract liabilities





27,915



26,377



334

Current tax liabilities





13,231



21,105



267

Other current liabilities





27,394



26,872



340

Provisions





2,771



2,567



32

Total current liabilities





308,329



300,486



3,803

TOTAL LIABILITIES





420,509



415,574



5,260

















TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





1,079,182



1,102,880



13,957

^ Value is less than 1



















WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)























Three months ended June 30,







2021



2022



2022















Convenience translation into US dollar in millions

Refer footnote 1

Revenues





182,524



215,286



2,724

Cost of revenues





(127,567)



(155,600)



(1,969)

Gross profit





54,957



59,686



755

















Selling and marketing expenses





(13,017)



(15,359)



(194)

General and administrative expenses





(10,530)



(13,471)



(170)

Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net





1,160



1,034



13

Other operating income





2,150



–



–

Results from operating activities





34,720



31,890



404

















Finance expenses





(746)



(2,045)



(26)

Finance and other income





4,619



3,690



47

Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method





7



(15)



^

Profit before tax





38,600



33,520



425

Income tax expense





(6,225)



(7,931)



(100)

Profit for the period





32,375



25,589



325

















Profit attributable to:















Equity holders of the Company





32,321



25,636



326

Non-controlling interests





54



(47)



(1)

Profit for the period





32,375



25,589



325

















Earnings per equity share:















Attributable to equity holders of the Company















Basic





5.92



4.69



0.06

Diluted





5.90



4.67



0.06

















Weighted average number of equity shares















used in computing earnings per equity share















Basic





5,462,996,981



5,471,449,783



5,471,449,783

Diluted





5,476,992,662



5,485,057,994



5,485,057,994

^ Value is less than 1

















Additional Information:



Particulars

Three months ended

Year ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

March

31, 2022

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

Revenue









IT Services









Americas 1

61,702

58,342

49,683

217,874

Americas 2

66,613

63,963

55,105

239,404

Europe

60,276

60,743

54,461

233,443

APMEA

24,257

23,560

21,232

91,103

Total of IT Services

212,848

206,608

180,481

781,824

IT Products

1,946

1,201

1,311

6,173

ISRE

1,526

1,868

1,937

7,295

Reconciling Items

–

(2)

(45)

(3)

Total Revenue

216,320

209,675

183,684

795,289











Other operating income









IT Services

–

7

2,150

2,186

Total Other operating income

–

7

2,150

2,186











Segment Result









IT Services









Americas 1

11,030

11,530

9,379

42,820

Americas 2

12,454

12,150

11,350

47,376

Europe

7,374

9,056

8,325

35,739

APMEA

1,604

1,946

3,066

10,523

Unallocated

(630)

361

56

434

Other operating income

–

7

2,150

2,186

Total of IT Services

31,832

35,050

34,326

139,078

IT Products

(55)

(22)

(53)

115

ISRE

173

171

475

1,173

Reconciling Items

(60)

(88)

(28)

(80)

Total Segment result

31,890

35,111

34,720

140,286

Finance expenses

(2,045)

(1,717)

(746)

(5,325)

Finance and Other Income

3,690

3,946

4,619

16,257

Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method

(15)

(16)

7

57

Profit before tax

33,520

37,324

38,600

151,275



The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).



IT Services: As announced on November 12, 2020, effective January 1, 2021, the Company re-organized IT Services segment to four Strategic Market Units (“SMUs”) – Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (“APMEA”).



Americas 1 and Americas 2 are primarily organized by industry sector, while Europe and APMEA are organized by countries.



Americas 1 includes Healthcare and Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation and Services, Communications, Media and Information services, Technology Products and Platforms, in the United States of America and entire business of Latin America (“LATAM”). Americas 2 includes Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy and Utilities industry sectors in the United States of America and entire business of Canada. Europe consists of United Kingdom and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe. APMEA consists of Australia and New Zealand, India, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and Africa.



IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.



India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any State Governments.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn)



Three Months ended June 30, 2022

IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,735.5

Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 43.9

Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,779.4

previous quarter exchange rates





Three Months ended June 30, 2022

IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,735.5

Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 93.7

Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,829.3

exchange rates of comparable period in previous year

