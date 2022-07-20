Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022 under IFRS

By Jul 20, 2022

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
 
Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022:

 

Gross Revenue was Rs 215.3 billion ($2.7 billion1), an increase of 17.9% YoY
IT Services Segment Revenue was at $2,735.5 million, an increase of 13.3% YoY
Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue increased by 2.1% QoQ and 17.2% YoY
IT Services Operating Margin3 for the quarter was at 15.0%, a decrease of 200 bps QoQ
Net Income for the quarter was Rs 25.6 billion ($324.4 million1) and Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 4.69 ($0.061)
Our closing strength of employees for IT Services was at 258,574, an increase of 15,446 QoQ

 
Performance for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022
 
Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “We have made significant investments in Wipro’s growth engine and are very pleased with the outcomes. Our order bookings grew 32% YoY in Total Contract Value terms, powered by large transformational deals, and our pipeline today is at an all-time high. We continue to reinforce the investments that allow us to grow our business, remain agile in the market and efficient as an organization, while staying focused on serving our clients even better.”
 
Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “We are consistently investing in solutions and capabilities for our growth to further strengthen our position of being a strategic partner for our clients. At 15% of operating margins, we believe that we have bottomed out.
 
Outlook for the quarter ending September 30, 2022

We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,817 million to $2,872 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 3.0% to 5.0%.
 
*Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.25, Euro/USD at 1.06, AUD/USD at 0.72, USD/INR at 76.60 and CAD/USD at 0.77
 
IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:
 

A large, US-based healthcare company has selected Wipro for the consolidation and transformation of its Commercial Claims Operations. This strategic partnership will provide the client with significant savings through best-in-class execution, transformation, process remodelling, and automation.
The global leader in sustainable stainless steel, Outokumpu, has signed a five-year deal of Application Management Services with Wipro to drive agile and application cloud transformation.
Wipro has entered a five-year engagement with Insignia Financial Limited, an ASX-listed Top 200 company and one of Australia’s leading financial services providers. Through this partnership, Wipro and Insignia Financial will focus on delivering innovative solutions, including efficient processes around technology and operations capabilities, superior end-customer outcomes as well as cost optimization.
Wipro has won a multi-year engagement with a global communications agency to build their future model for ERP and digitization. Wipro’s delivery centres in UK and India will build and scale operations to enhance the company’s capacity.
Wipro has won a multi-year contract with one of Australia’s largest financial services firms to provide application and infrastructure support services. Wipro will support the client’s technology transformation, improve efficiency and enhance customer experience.

 
Digital Services Highlights

We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented and other strategic deals as illustrated below:
 

A leading Mobility Technology company has selected Wipro as an extension of their global engineering team to support them on the development of software defined vehicle applications.
A US-based multinational company has awarded Designit a managed services contract to provide a team of designers who will work with the company’s user experience team.
A global, athletic apparel and footwear company has selected Designit to re-imagine the customer experience and logistics of all its new retail store openings in North America.
A US-based multinational financial services corporation has selected Wipro to manage and transform the customer’s global application landscape with industry-leading practices and deliver enhanced consumer experiences.

 
Analyst Recognition
 

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing
Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Digital Services and Life Sciences Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
Wipro was named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Automation Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US48061422, May 2022)
Wipro was recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Gulf Countries Cloud Professional Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # META47590721, May 2022)
Wipro was positioned as a Leader in multiple quadrants in ISG Provider Lens™ – Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2022 – Germany and US
Wipro is recognized amongst the top ten service providers in Whitelane IT Sourcing Study 2022 – UK
Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant Retail Digital and Banking Digital Services RadarView™ 2022 – 2023
Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant Salesforce, Internet of Things, Risk and Compliance, Cybersecurity and Banking Process Transformation Services RadarView™ 2022
Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Avasant Multisourcing Service Integration RadarView™ 2021 – 2022
Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Avasant Applied AI and Advanced Analytics Services RadarView™ 2021

 
Disclaimer: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing”, Sanjay Champaneri, et al, 27 June 2022. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
 
IT Products

 

IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.9 billion ($24.6 million1)
IT Products segment results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.06 billion ($0.70 million1)

 
India business from State Run Enterprises (ISRE)

 

India SRE segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.5 billion ($19.3 million1)
India SRE segment results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.17 billion ($2.2 million1)

 
Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.
 
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.
 
The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.
 
This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.
 
Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com
 
Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP220720
 
An audio recording of the management discussions and the question-and-answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com
 
About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 240,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com
 
Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.
 
Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
 

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 79.02, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on June 30, 2022. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was US$1= Rs 77.81
Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period
IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials

 

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
As at March 31, 2022
 
As at June 30, 2022

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Convenience translation into US dollar in millions
Refer footnote 1

ASSETS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Goodwill
 
 
246,989 
 
296,126 
 
3,747 

Intangible assets
 
 
43,555 
 
49,199 
 
623 

Property, plant and equipment
 
 
90,898 
 
91,676 
 
1,160 

Right-of-Use assets
 
 
18,870 
 
18,789 
 
238 

Financial assets
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Derivative assets 
 
 

 

 
^

Investments 
 
 
19,109 
 
21,336 
 
270 

Trade receivables 
 
 
4,765 
 
4,565 
 
58 

Other financial assets
 
 
6,084 
 
6,340 
 
80 

Investments accounted for using the equity method
 
 
774 
 
791 
 
10 

Deferred tax assets
 
 
2,298 
 
3,848 
 
49 

Non-current tax assets
 
 
10,256 
 
10,237 
 
130 

Other non-current assets
 
 
14,826 
 
14,898 
 
189 

Total non-current assets
 
 
458,430 
 
517,807 
 
6,554 

Inventories
 
 
1,334 
 
1,678 
 
21 

Financial assets
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Derivative assets
 
 
3,032 
 
3,678 
 
47 

Investments
 
 
241,655 
 
226,564 
 
2,867 

Cash and cash equivalents
 
 
103,836 
 
82,828 
 
1,048 

Trade receivables
 
 
115,219 
 
127,312 
 
1,611 

Unbilled receivables
 
 
60,809 
 
66,640 
 
843 

Other financial assets
 
 
42,914 
 
12,969 
 
164 

Contract assets
 
 
20,647 
 
24,969 
 
316 

Current tax assets
 
 
2,373 
 
3,734 
 
47 

Other current assets
 
 
28,933 
 
34,701 
 
439 

Total current assets
 
 
620,752 
 
585,073 
 
7,403 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TOTAL ASSETS
 
 
1,079,182 
 
1,102,880 
 
13,957 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

EQUITY
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Share capital
 
 
10,964 
 
10,965 
 
139 

Share premium
 
 
1,566 
 
1,658 
 
21 

Retained earnings
 
 
551,252 
 
576,094 
 
7,290 

Share-based payment reserve
 
 
5,258 
 
6,410 
 
81 

Special Economic Zone re-investment reserve
 
 
47,061 
 
47,992 
 
607 

Other components of equity
 
 
42,057 
 
43,772 
 
554 

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company
 
 
658,158 
 
686,891 
 
8,692 

Non-controlling interests
 
 
515 
 
415 
 

TOTAL EQUITY
 
 
658,673 
 
687,306 
 
8,697 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LIABILITIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Financial liabilities
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Loans and borrowings
 
 
 56,463 
 
58,862 
 
745 

Lease liabilities 
 
 
15,177 
 
15,033 
 
190 

Derivative liabilities
 
 
 48 
 
146 
 

Other financial liabilities
 
 
 2,961 
 
2,504 
 
32 

Deferred tax liabilities
 
 
 12,141 
 
14,062 
 
179 

Non-current tax liabilities
 
 
 17,818 
 
16,237 
 
205 

Other non-current liabilities
 
 
 7,571 
 
8,244 
 
104 

Provisions 
 
 
 1 
 
^
 
^

Total non-current liabilities
 
 
112,180 
 
115,088 
 
1,457 

Financial liabilities
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts
 
 
 95,233 
 
115,330 
 
1,460 

Lease liabilities
 
 
 9,056 
 
8,652 
 
109 

Derivative liabilities
 
 
 585 
 
5,022 
 
64 

Trade payables and accrued expenses
 
 
 99,034 
 
88,480 
 
1,120 

Other financial liabilities
 
 
 33,110 
 
6,081 
 
77 

Contract liabilities
 
 
 27,915 
 
26,377 
 
334 

Current tax liabilities
 
 
 13,231 
 
21,105 
 
267 

Other current liabilities
 
 
 27,394 
 
26,872 
 
340 

Provisions
 
 
 2,771 
 
2,567 
 
32 

Total current liabilities
 
 
308,329 
 
300,486 
 
3,803 

TOTAL LIABILITIES
 
 
420,509 
 
415,574 
 
5,260 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
 
 
1,079,182 
 
1,102,880 
 
13,957 

 

 

^ Value is less than 1  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
Three months ended June 30,

 
 
 
2021
 
2022
 
2022

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Convenience translation into US dollar in millions
Refer footnote 1

Revenues
 
 
182,524 
 
215,286 
 
2,724 

Cost of revenues
 
 
(127,567)
 
(155,600)
 
(1,969)

Gross profit
 
 
54,957 
 
59,686 
 
755 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Selling and marketing expenses
 
 
(13,017)
 
(15,359)
 
(194)

General and administrative expenses
 
 
(10,530)
 
(13,471)
 
(170)

Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
 
 
1,160 
 
1,034 
 
13 

Other operating income
 
 
2,150 
 

 

Results from operating activities
 
 
34,720 
 
31,890 
 
404 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finance expenses
 
 
(746)
 
(2,045)
 
(26)

Finance and other income
 
 
4,619 
 
3,690 
 
47 

Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method
 
 

 
(15)
 
^

Profit before tax
 
 
38,600 
 
33,520 
 
425 

Income tax expense
 
 
(6,225)
 
(7,931)
 
(100)

Profit for the period
 
 
32,375 
 
25,589 
 
325 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Profit attributable to:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Equity holders of the Company
 
 
32,321 
 
25,636 
 
326 

Non-controlling interests 
 
 
54 
 
(47)
 
(1)

Profit for the period
 
 
32,375 
 
25,589 
 
325 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earnings per equity share:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Attributable to equity holders of the Company
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Basic
 
 
5.92 
 
4.69 
 
0.06 

Diluted
 
 
5.90 
 
4.67 
 
0.06 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Weighted average number of equity shares
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

used in computing earnings per equity share
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Basic
 
 
5,462,996,981 
 
5,471,449,783 
 
5,471,449,783 

Diluted
 
 
5,476,992,662 
 
5,485,057,994 
 
5,485,057,994 

^ Value is less than 1
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
Additional Information:
 

Particulars
Three months ended 
Year ended

June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
June 30,
2021
March
31, 2022

Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited

Revenue
 
 
 
 

IT Services
 
 
 
 

Americas 1
61,702 
58,342 
49,683 
217,874 

Americas 2
66,613 
63,963 
55,105 
239,404 

Europe
60,276 
60,743 
54,461 
233,443 

APMEA
24,257 
23,560 
21,232 
91,103 

Total of IT Services
212,848 
206,608 
180,481 
781,824 

IT Products
1,946 
1,201 
1,311 
6,173 

ISRE
1,526 
1,868 
1,937 
7,295 

Reconciling Items

(2)
(45)
(3)

Total Revenue
216,320 
209,675 
183,684 
795,289 

 
 
 
 
 

Other operating income
 
 
 
 

IT Services


2,150 
2,186 

Total Other operating income


2,150 
2,186 

 
 
 
 
 

Segment Result
 
 
 
 

IT Services
 
 
 
 

Americas 1
11,030 
11,530 
9,379 
42,820 

Americas 2
12,454 
12,150 
11,350 
47,376 

Europe
7,374 
9,056 
8,325 
35,739 

APMEA
1,604 
1,946 
3,066 
10,523 

 Unallocated
(630)
361 
56 
434 

Other operating income


2,150 
2,186 

Total of IT Services
31,832 
35,050 
34,326 
139,078 

IT Products
(55)
(22)
(53)
115 

ISRE
173 
171 
475 
1,173 

Reconciling Items
(60)
(88)
(28)
(80)

Total Segment result
31,890 
35,111 
34,720 
140,286 

Finance expenses
(2,045)
(1,717)
(746)
(5,325)

Finance and Other Income
3,690 
3,946 
4,619 
16,257 

Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method
(15)
(16)

57 

Profit before tax
33,520 
37,324 
38,600 
151,275 

 
The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).
 
IT Services: As announced on November 12, 2020, effective January 1, 2021, the Company re-organized IT Services segment to four Strategic Market Units (“SMUs”) – Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (“APMEA”).
 
Americas 1 and Americas 2 are primarily organized by industry sector, while Europe and APMEA are organized by countries.
 
Americas 1 includes Healthcare and Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation and Services, Communications, Media and Information services, Technology Products and Platforms, in the United States of America and entire business of Latin America (“LATAM”). Americas 2 includes Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy and Utilities industry sectors in the United States of America and entire business of Canada. Europe consists of United Kingdom and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe. APMEA consists of Australia and New Zealand, India, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and Africa.
 
IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.
 
India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any State Governments.
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn)
 
Three Months ended June 30, 2022
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS                                                          $          2,735.5                       
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement                              $               43.9
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on       $            2,779.4
previous quarter exchange rates                   
 
 
Three Months ended June 30, 2022
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS                                                         $            2,735.5
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement                             $                 93.7
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on      $            2,829.3
exchange rates of comparable period in previous year        

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

IDFC FIRST Bank Q2 FY24 Profit After Tax up 35 Percent YoY at Rs. 751 Crore

dssenthil Oct 28, 2023
Uncategorized

Tecnotree Welcomes Investment Interest from The Royal Front Investments Group

dssenthil Oct 28, 2023
Uncategorized

Visual Aids Center Introduces Delhi’s First-Ever AI-Enabled Robotic Laser Vision Correction in New Delhi

dssenthil Oct 27, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

IDFC FIRST Bank Q2 FY24 Profit After Tax up 35 Percent YoY at Rs. 751 Crore

Uncategorized

Tecnotree Welcomes Investment Interest from The Royal Front Investments Group

Uncategorized

Visual Aids Center Introduces Delhi’s First-Ever AI-Enabled Robotic Laser Vision Correction in New Delhi

Uncategorized

1337 Emerges from Stealth with $4M to Build an Ecosystem of AI-driven Micro Influencers

%d bloggers like this: