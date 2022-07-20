FINEOS Announces GroupTech Connect 2022

Business Wire India

The FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) today announced that registration is open for GroupTech Connect, a unique half-day forum for industry leaders to explore the Group Benefits ecosystem, core systems, external distribution, and tech partners working to meet the increasing challenges reshaping the landscape. GroupTech Connect is a kickoff day offering on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for attendees of InsureTech Connect (ITC), the world’s largest insurtech event.

Keynote Speaker Jaimy Szymanski will address “The Transformation That Matters” at GroupTech Connect on Sept. 20 at ITC Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

FINEOS welcomes research analyst and author Jaimy Szymanski, who will deliver a not-to-be-missed keynote on organizational change and digital transformation, “The Change That Matters.” This follows three panel discussions featuring stakeholders throughout the Group Benefits industry:

Defining Value in the Group Benefits Ecosystem

Build, Bolt or Buy – Finding Your Best Path to Value

Preparing for a Digital Insurance Future You Cannot Predict

“The overwhelming response to the inaugural GroupTech Connect told us that the Group Benefits community needs a place to gather and discuss the complexity of our industry and the ways carriers are moving toward the future,” said FINEOS CMO Chuck Johnston.

“Our goal with GroupTech Connect is to encourage collaboration between Group insurers and insurtechs,” said Bill Harris, Chief Revenue Officer of InsureTech Connect. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with FINEOS, which is known for its innovation driving digital transformation in group and voluntary benefits.”

ITC offers unparalleled access to the most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Access to GroupTech Connect is limited to ITC attendees starting at 1 p.m. and concluding at 6 p.m. following a networking happy hour.

Registration is now open for both events.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform is the only purpose-built, end-to-end SaaS insurance solution for the life, accident and health market. The FINEOS AdminSuite delivers industry-leading capabilities across core administration including absence management, billing, claims, payments, policy administration, provider management and new business and underwriting; all of which are configurable to operate independently or as one suite. The machine learning-enabled FINEOS Engage solution delivers people-first digital engagement pathways and the FINEOS Insight solution provides predictive analytics and reporting across the business.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

