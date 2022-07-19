Press Release India

Poonawalla Fincorp Appoints Hiren Shah as Head of Investor Relations

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (Formerly known as Magma Fincorp), a non-deposit-taking systemically important non-banking finance Company (ND-SI-NBFC) today announced the appointment of Hiren Shah as the Head of Investor Relations.

As the company scales up its business, Poonawalla Fincorp has been strengthening its leadership team. Hiren, who comes with over two decades of experience, will lead engagement with investors and help build a strong relationship with the investors and other stakeholders. In this role apart from investor relations Hiren will also be looking at Merger & Acquisitions along with strategy.

Commenting on Hiren’s appointment, Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director said, “We are elated to have Hiren joining our team. His astute leadership and domain expertise will propel us towards growth and will help the brand build enriching and enduring relationship with the Investor community.”

Commenting on his appointment, Hiren Shah said, “Excited to join Poonawalla Fincorp and work with such a talented bunch. I look forward to a rewarding experience and hope to contribute towards the company’s growth journey.”

Hiren Shah has extensive experience in Investor Relations, Corporate Finance, M&A, Fund Raising & Capital Markets, and Strategy. He has worked with leading BFSI brands in the country. In his previous role, Hiren was the Head of Investor Relations with Bandhan Bank where he was instrumental in the successful listing process of the bank. Prior to Bandhan Bank, Hiren was associated with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and has worked in leading companies across BFSI and Media brands.

