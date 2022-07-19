Fans in India Can Expect More Content and Dubs for Less Cost as Crunchyroll Brings More Anime to the Region

Business Wire India

Crunchyroll, the ultimate anime destination worldwide, announced today that anime fans in India have much more to be excited about now and in the months and years to come.



The cost of a Crunchyroll Premium membership is decreasing in India as the subscription tiers shift to ₹79/month for its Fan subscription tier and ₹99/month for its Mega Fan tier subscription. The change also means that fans will be charged in local currency vs. the United States dollar. Today’s price decrease will create consistency across Crunchyroll memberships across channels, including web, mobile, and living room devices, and unlock more content for anime fans to enjoy.



In India, Crunchyroll offers nearly 5,500 episodes of anime, with 1,000 hours dubbed in English. In addition, Crunchyroll has today made two wildly popular titles available in Hindi, My Dress Up Darling and Ranking of Kings, with more on the horizon.



“There is a massive appetite for anime in India with a growing number of fans who are craving more of what they love,” says Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “Our team has worked hard to expand our service – including more content and more dubs, at a more affordable price.”



India’s price reduction is one of nearly 100 across international Crunchyroll territories.



Crunchyroll offers the Fan and Mega Fan Premium subscriptions. The Crunchyroll Fan membership offers ad-free viewing and access to Crunchyroll’s library of anime dubs alongside access to Crunchyroll manga and simulcast series day and date with premiere in Japan. The Crunchyroll Mega Fan membership offers all the benefits of Crunchyroll Fan, alongside access to anime on the go with offline viewing and the ability to stream Crunchyroll concurrently across four different streams.

