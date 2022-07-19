Ambuja Cements’ Growth Plans and Efficiency Projects on Course Along with Core Emphasis on Sustainability and Innovation

Business Wire India
April – June Quarter 2022
Waste Heat Recovery (WHRS) projects at Marwar, Darlaghat and Bhatapara plants on track, to be commissioned in Q3 2022; next phase of WHRS projects progressing well
Net sales growth of 18% and volume growth of 15% during the quarter compared to previous year
EBITDA at Rs 685 Crore, impacted by significant rise in fuel prices which has been partly mitigated by efficiency initiatives under ‘I CAN’ program
Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th June 2022
Particulars
UoM
Quarter
Apr-Jun
2022
Quarter
Apr-Jun
2021
Half Year
Jan-Jun
2022
Half Year
Jan-Jun
2021
Sales Volume – Cement + Clinker
Million Tonnes
7.39
6.42
14.89
13.66
Net Sales
Rs Crore
3,958
3,342
7,813
6,921
Total operating costs
Rs Crore
3,309
2,411
6,444
5,056
EBITDA
Rs Crore
685
960
1,475
1,936
EBITDA Margin
%
17.3%
28.7%
18.9%
28.0%
Operating EBIT
Rs Crore
531
829
1,170
1,681
Operating EBIT Margin
%
13.4%
24.8%
15.0%
24.3%
Profit before tax
Rs Crore
1,138
967
1,792
1,853
Profit after Tax
Rs Crore
1,048
723
1,543
1,388
Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, CEO, Holcim India and Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Ambuja Cements Limited said:
“Ambuja has recorded robust volume growth of 15% and top line growth of 18%. Ambuja Kawach, our green cement, demonstrated a growth of 22% year on year.
The April to June 2022 quarter was impacted by rising fuel prices and related inflationary impacts. This was partly mitigated by improved efficiencies delivered under our ‘I CAN’ program which continues to deliver strong results. In addition, the Master Supply Agreement with ACC also led to strong performance on logistics costs.
Our expansion projects of 8.5 million tonnes of cement capacity at Ropar and Bhatapara are on track. The ongoing Waste Heat Recovery projects of ~ 53 MW are to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2022, which will support our efficiency initiatives and lead to the delivery of our sustainability goals.
Our sustainability campaign ‘Change The Story’ of Ambuja Cements and ACC, has been widely appreciated and won multiple awards. The campaign aimed to create awareness about sustainability and showcase technology-backed solutions that offer effective and measurable outcomes.”
Standalone Financial performance for the quarter ended 30th June 2022
Net Sales during the quarter increased to Rs 3,958 Crore compared to Rs 3,342 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, resulting in a growth of 18%
Total operating cost increased due to significant rise in fuel costs
EBITDA during the quarter is Rs 685 Crore and Operating EBIT is Rs 531 Crore
Cash & Cash Equivalent stood at Rs 3,625 Crore as at 30th June, 2022
Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30thJune 2022
Consolidated
UoM
Apr-Jun
2022
Apr-Jun
2021
Jan-Jun
2022
Jan-Jun
2021
Net Sales
Rs Crore
7,943
6,899
15,697
14,516
EBITDA
Rs Crore
1,115
1,827
2,539
3,666
EBITDA Margin
%
14.0%
26.5%
16.2%
25.3%
Operating EBIT
Rs Crore
796
1,551
1,915
3,120
Operating EBIT Margin
%
10.0%
22.5%
12.2%
21.5%
Net income attributable to Ambuja Group
Rs Crore
752
877
1,411
1,824
Performance of ACC Limited, a Material Subsidiary
Net Sales during the quarter increased by 15% to Rs 4,393 Crore compared to Rs 3,810 Crore last year
Profit after tax at Rs 227 Crore, 60% lower vs previous year
‘Parvat’ journey with rigor on improvement of efficiency levers continues
Cash & Cash Equivalent stood at Rs 4,517 Crore as at June 30, 2022
Outlook
The Reserve Bank of India, during its June meeting, noted that the domestic economic recovery is gaining strength. Investment activity is to be aided by improving capacity utilisation, the government’s capex push, and strengthening bank credit; this bodes well for cement demand. Further, rural consumption should benefit from a normal monsoon owing to improvement in agricultural prospects.
