Ambuja Cements’ Growth Plans and Efficiency Projects on Course Along with Core Emphasis on Sustainability and Innovation

April – June Quarter 2022

Waste Heat Recovery (WHRS) projects at Marwar, Darlaghat and Bhatapara plants on track, to be commissioned in Q3 2022; next phase of WHRS projects progressing well

Net sales growth of 18% and volume growth of 15% during the quarter compared to previous year

EBITDA at Rs 685 Crore, impacted by significant rise in fuel prices which has been partly mitigated by efficiency initiatives under ‘I CAN’ program

Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th June 2022



Particulars

UoM

Quarter

Apr-Jun

2022

Quarter

Apr-Jun

2021

Half Year

Jan-Jun

2022

Half Year

Jan-Jun

2021

Sales Volume – Cement + Clinker

Million Tonnes

7.39

6.42

14.89

13.66

Net Sales

Rs Crore

3,958

3,342

7,813

6,921

Total operating costs

Rs Crore

3,309

2,411

6,444

5,056

EBITDA

Rs Crore

685

960

1,475

1,936

EBITDA Margin

%

17.3%

28.7%

18.9%

28.0%

Operating EBIT

Rs Crore

531

829

1,170

1,681

Operating EBIT Margin

%

13.4%

24.8%

15.0%

24.3%

Profit before tax

Rs Crore

1,138

967

1,792

1,853

Profit after Tax

Rs Crore

1,048

723

1,543

1,388



Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, CEO, Holcim India and Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Ambuja Cements Limited said:

“Ambuja has recorded robust volume growth of 15% and top line growth of 18%. Ambuja Kawach, our green cement, demonstrated a growth of 22% year on year.



The April to June 2022 quarter was impacted by rising fuel prices and related inflationary impacts. This was partly mitigated by improved efficiencies delivered under our ‘I CAN’ program which continues to deliver strong results. In addition, the Master Supply Agreement with ACC also led to strong performance on logistics costs.



Our expansion projects of 8.5 million tonnes of cement capacity at Ropar and Bhatapara are on track. The ongoing Waste Heat Recovery projects of ~ 53 MW are to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2022, which will support our efficiency initiatives and lead to the delivery of our sustainability goals.



Our sustainability campaign ‘Change The Story’ of Ambuja Cements and ACC, has been widely appreciated and won multiple awards. The campaign aimed to create awareness about sustainability and showcase technology-backed solutions that offer effective and measurable outcomes.”

Standalone Financial performance for the quarter ended 30th June 2022



Net Sales during the quarter increased to Rs 3,958 Crore compared to Rs 3,342 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, resulting in a growth of 18%

Total operating cost increased due to significant rise in fuel costs

EBITDA during the quarter is Rs 685 Crore and Operating EBIT is Rs 531 Crore

Cash & Cash Equivalent stood at Rs 3,625 Crore as at 30th June, 2022



Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30thJune 2022



Consolidated

UoM

Apr-Jun

2022

Apr-Jun

2021



Jan-Jun

2022

Jan-Jun

2021

Net Sales

Rs Crore

7,943

6,899

15,697

14,516

EBITDA

Rs Crore

1,115

1,827

2,539

3,666

EBITDA Margin

%

14.0%

26.5%

16.2%

25.3%

Operating EBIT

Rs Crore

796

1,551

1,915

3,120

Operating EBIT Margin

%

10.0%

22.5%

12.2%

21.5%

Net income attributable to Ambuja Group

Rs Crore

752

877

1,411

1,824



Performance of ACC Limited, a Material Subsidiary



Net Sales during the quarter increased by 15% to Rs 4,393 Crore compared to Rs 3,810 Crore last year

Profit after tax at Rs 227 Crore, 60% lower vs previous year

‘Parvat’ journey with rigor on improvement of efficiency levers continues

Cash & Cash Equivalent stood at Rs 4,517 Crore as at June 30, 2022



Outlook



The Reserve Bank of India, during its June meeting, noted that the domestic economic recovery is gaining strength. Investment activity is to be aided by improving capacity utilisation, the government’s capex push, and strengthening bank credit; this bodes well for cement demand. Further, rural consumption should benefit from a normal monsoon owing to improvement in agricultural prospects.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “should” or “will.” For us, uncertainties may arise from fluctuations in material costs, availability of limestone, demand of cement and other factors affecting the demand including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. Actual future results may differ substantially or materially than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

