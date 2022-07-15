PUMA Signs Rising 200m Sprint Star Abby Steiner

Business Wire India

Global sports brand PUMA has signed 22-year-old US-American track and field athlete Abby Steiner. Her victory in the 200-meter final of the US Outdoor Championships in 21.77 seconds makes her the second fastest woman in the world over this distance this year. She will compete at this summer’s World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Abby holds both the women’s indoor 200 meters American record as well as the NCAA record (outdoors) and was named nations best high school female athlete in 2018. She holds personal best of 10.90 seconds over 100 meters and 21.77 seconds over 200 meters. Earlier this year, she was named the National Women’s Track Athlete of the Year and the 2022 Honda Sport Award winner for Track & Field.

Just after setting a collegiate record at the NCAA championships in June this year, Abby Steiner won her first national title in the women’s 200 meters in Eugene, Oregon, with a time of 21.77 seconds.

“Abby Steiner is one of the most exciting upcoming stars in Track and Field,” said Pascal Rolling, Head of Running Sports Marketing at PUMA. “We believe that she will have a brilliant career and we want to be by her side and support her.”

“PUMA’s list of high-performance athletes is impressive and being one of them just feels amazing,” said Abby Steiner. “I am very happy to be part of the PUMA family now and I cant wait to take off.”

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 16,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

