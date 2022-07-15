ATMC Education Group to Host Industry 4.0 India Conference 2022 in New Delhi

Business Wire IndiaAs Industry 4.0 – the new era of tech-enabled international business – is quickly altering India’s talent demand landscape, Employability.life will be hosting the Industry 4.0 India Conference on Friday, July 22nd at the Le Meridien hotel in New Delhi. The conference will witness experts together on a common stage to discuss how higher education can satisfy the demand for talent which is ready for Industry 4.0.



Commenting on the upcoming conference, Dr Manish Malhotra, Chairman & MD of Digital Commonwealth, Founder of ATMC Education Group said, “Automation puts working hours at risk for 220 million people, and 69% of jobs are threatened. The digital skills workforce needs to grow nine-fold by 2025: clearly, the digital skills gap is a real threat to the Indian economy. The landscape of talent needs in India is evolving quickly as a result of Industry 4.0. Process automation, shifting global demands, and new management techniques are transforming traditional businesses alongside emerging startups in AI, robotics, nanotechnology, life sciences, and other fields. Hence, we felt there is an urgent need for something like an I4IC to address these issues.”



Panels will focus on the changing skills needs, the aspirations of India’s New Education Policy, global practices in institutional transformation and much more. The conference will also be joined by senior leaders from the corporate and university sectors who will discuss the education-to-employment transition within a rapidly changing global labour market.



Prominent speakers at the conference will include representatives from Indian and international ministries; senior representatives from bodies such as AICTE, NSDC, and NASSCOM; senior academic leaders from top Indian universities; representatives from various chambers of commerce, and senior corporate officials.



Furthermore, as part of I4IC, Employability.life will also be launching its Global Employability Handbook 2022, the product of collaboration between government leaders, industry professionals, academic thinkers, and educational innovators from India, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

