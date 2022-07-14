Tech Success Story VGW Partners With Featurespace

Business Wire India

Fast-growing technology company VGW has partnered with Featurespace to embed a world-leading fraud solution on its platform. Featurespace will deploy the ARIC™ Risk Hub as cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) to VGW, a creator of market-leading online social games which is headquartered in Australia.

The news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Featurespace is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant – meaning that it meets five key trust service principles for securely managing customer data: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

“We understand the importance of providing games and content that capture our customers’ imagination while building a reputation of trust and security, which is why this partnership with Featurespace is so important,” said John Osborn, Chief Operating Officer from VGW.

“We have developed and patented a highly innovative entertainment platform that has security at its core and that’s where Featurespace’s ARIC™ Risk Hub comes in, enabling us to protect our players with the very best cloud-based fraud solution.”

The partnership gives VGW access to the latest Featurespace functionality and solutions through the cloud-deployed ARIC™ Risk Hub.

“VGW approached us as the experts in financial crime prevention, because they are fast building a reputation in the online social gaming world for setting new customer standards while maintaining a laser focus on trust and security, ” said James MacDonald Turner, VP Commercial APAC for Featurespace.

“It was important to them to have a cloud-based SaaS solution which is fully compliant and that frees up resources in their organisation, enabling them to focus on their primary goal – providing the ultimate entertainment experience for their customers.”

The VGW partnership is just the latest tie-up for Featurespace in Australia. Less than a year ago, Australia’s sovereign domestic debit payments scheme, eftpos, put its trust in Featurespace for a built-for-purpose fraud detection engine using artificial intelligence and machine learning. And fintech Shaype, previously Hay as a Service, one of Australia’s first born-in-the-cloud financial services, has selected Featurespace’s ARIC™ Risk Hub to detect and prevent fraud and money laundering on its mobile-first solution.

About Featurespace

Featurespace™ is the world leader in Enterprise Financial Crime prevention for fraud and money laundering. Featurespace invented Adaptive Behavioral Analytics and Automated Deep Behavioral Networks, both of which are available through the ARIC™ Risk Hub, a real-time machine learning platform that risk scores events to prevent fraud and financial crime.

ARIC™ Risk Hub is relied on to catch new fraud attacks and identify suspicious activity in real-time by more than 70 major global financial institutions. Publicly announced customers include HSBC, TSYS, Worldpay, NatWest Group, Contis, Danske Bank, ClearBank, AK Bank and Permanent TSB.

