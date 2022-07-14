PUMA Takes its “Forever Faster” Spirit to the World Athletics Championships with Strong Athletes and Products

Business Wire India

Sports company PUMA will outfit 12 federations and several medal contenders at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, and provide them with its latest Nitro technology, so they can perform at their best.

Ever since its foundation in 1948, it has been the company’s philosophy to provide the fastest athletes with the fastest products, an attitude summarized in the brand’s motto “Forever Faster.”

In Eugene, individual PUMA athletes, performing in PUMA’s footwear technology, include 400m hurdles world-record holder Karsten Warholm, pole vault world-record holder Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, triple Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse, Ukrainian indoor high-jump world champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh, triple jumpers Patricia Marmona and Will Claye and many more.

The athletics federations of Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, the British Virgin Islands, Cuba, Jamaica, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland and Trinidad and Tobago will all perform in PUMA apparel.

“Track and field is sports and athleticism in its purest form and embedded in the very core of PUMA,” said PUMA CEO Bjørn Gulden. “We are proud that many world records were set in our shoes and we are looking to our athletes writing the next chapter in sports history in Eugene.”

Current world records in PUMA shoes are triple jump (Jonathan Edwards, 1995), 1,000m (Noah Ngeny, 1999), 3,000m Steeplechase (Saif Saaeed Shaheen, 2004), 100m and 200m (Usain Bolt, 2009), 400m hurdles (Karsten Warholm, 2021), and pole vault (Mondo Duplantis, 2022).

PUMA heads to Eugene with improved versions of its successful evoSPEED NITRO spikes, making them even lighter and more competitive. For Norwegian hurdler and world-record holder Karsten Warholm, PUMA created the ultimate hurdles shoe, the evoSPEED Naio NITRO.

There are also improved versions of the gold-medal-winning PUMA evoSPEED Nitro Elite and several new products for long-distance runners. The evoSPEED Distance Nitro Elite+ 2 spike uses PUMA’s proprietary NITRO foam and a PWRPLATE for exceptional energy return and is aimed at events ranging from 800m to 10,000m.

PUMA’s road racing athletes can choose from the DEVIATE NITRO ELITE 2, which is even lighter than its predecessors and also features a new last, or the futuristic and aggressively designed FAST-R NITRO Elite, which uses NITRO Elite technology and a PWRPLATE to support an efficient run.

