Expereo Strengthens Global Leadership Team with Two Executive Hires To Drive Global Market Expansion

Business Wire India

Expereo, the leading provider of managed Internet, Cloud Access Optimization, SASE, and SD-WAN solutions, is pleased to announce the appointments of Daniel Beevers as Managing Director EMEA and Eric Wong as Regional Director Asia Pacific as the company accelerates its growth, scaling its leadership in support of global customer base.

Beevers and Wong will lead and grow enterprise business, while driving exceptional customer experience, within their respective geographies. Both leaders are major hires for Expereo as it continues its global expansion and development, due to their strong industry experience, exceptional enterprise customer experience track records, and depth of international knowledge serving multi-national organizations.

They join Ben Elms, Chief Revenue Officer who was appointed earlier this year to accelerate growth of the company, leading Sales and go-to-market transformation across all channels driving the expansion and adoption of Expereo’s services globally.

“Asia Pacific is a key growth area for Expereo, and Eric will be instrumental in driving our ambitions for the region. We are pleased to welcome Eric as an important member of our team, supporting our customers with their digital transformation across APAC,” says Expereo’s Chief Executive Officer, Irwin Fouwels. “The addition of Dan, helps us also to focus on our core EMEA market and continue to provide solutions that ensure a smooth transition for companies looking to power-up their network capabilities and enhance global productivity. These new, but vastly experienced members of our leadership team will help us expand the global footprint and more importantly, better positions us to best meet our customers’ needs.”

Dan Beevers joins Expereo’s leadership team with more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. Leveraging his experience in executive roles throughout Europe, Asia and Australia, Beevers will have a keen focus on developing world-class sales teams and driving enterprise sales across EMEA markets.

“I’m excited to join Expereo at this transformative time and help to build on an already solid foundation,” said Dan Beevers, Managing Director, EMEA. “Expereo is perfectly positioned to help clients digitally transform their business and compete in the modern, digital marketplace.”

Eric Wong will also draw from his 20 years of industry experience with many of the world’s largest multi-national companies to provide innovative and customer-centric solutions for Expereo’s Asia Pacific clients.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Expereo family and to lead the next phase of growth. The digitalization megatrends across the region present an abundance of opportunities for Expereo to enable enterprises to take advantage of the connected age,” said Eric Wong,Regional Director of Asia Pacific.

Expereo continues its global growth and development by investing in regional markets. The opening of offices in the Philippines this month and Germany in August, brings the business closer to customers and further delivers on regional knowledge, providing a superior local experience around the world, delivering simplified global networks while delighting customers with seamless connectivity services from a single, trusted provider.

About Expereo

Expereo is a leading global provider of managed network solutions including, Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, helping customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in February 2021, by Vitruvian Partners. The international growth capital and buyout firm acquired a majority shareholding from leading European private equity firm, Apax Partners sas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005752/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...