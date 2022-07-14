Esri Offers Free Online Course on Geospatial Software for AEC Projects

Business Wire India

Recently, there has been strong demand for investment in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) projects with increased sustainability at the national, regional, and local levels. To help professionals working in these industries achieve their goals, Esri, the world leader in location intelligence technology, is offering a free four-week online course on integrated GIS, CAD, and building information modeling (BIM) workflows.

“Understanding the geographic context of a project allows architects and planners to optimize the design based on site topography and nearby natural and built features,” said Rafael Lucero, practice lead for AEC and indoor GIS at Esri. “The cost of making design changes after materials have been ordered or construction has started is significant.”

Practicing and aspiring architects, landscape architects, civil engineers, planners, construction professionals, GIS professionals, and others who work on private or public sector construction and infrastructure projects will find this course most relevant, but anyone who enjoys exploring GIS technology topics is invited to attend.

Opening on September 14, Transform AEC Projects with GIS and BIM, a massive open online course (MOOC), provides a comprehensive introduction to the latest ArcGIS technology-supported workflows that help reduce costs, streamline workflows, and increase sustainability throughout a project’s life-span. Available on Esri Academy (esri.com/training), new content will be posted every Wednesday by 3:00 a.m. (PT). The self-paced course also includes full access to ArcGIS Pro, ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Spatial Analyst, ArcGIS 3D Analyst, ArcGIS Drone2Map software, video presentations by Esri experts, discussion forums, and hands-on software exercises.

Transform AEC Projects with GIS and BIMis open to learners worldwide. All that’s needed to attend is an ArcGIS account, which is free and easy to create at accounts.esri.com. A certificate of completion will be awarded to all participants who finish the course.

To learn more details about the course and to register, visit go.esri.com/aec-mooc-2022.

