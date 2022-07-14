Eagle Eye Networks Introduces ‘Smart Video Search’

Business Wire India

Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance and artificial intelligence (AI), today introduced Eagle Eye Smart Video Search, a new feature for all customers to make searching for video as fast and easy as searching the web.

Built into the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system), Smart Video Search allows customers to quickly search across all cameras and all locations and instantly find the exact video they’re looking for, and quickly share video clips. There is no extra subscription fee, and no special cameras, hardware or local installation are needed.

Watch a short video about Eagle Eye Smart Video Search here.

Similar to a web search, customers type in descriptions such as “man with blue shirt”, “person with backpack”, or “white Toyota car”. Results can be narrowed down by date, time, location or camera. Eagle Eye uses AI to index video in near real time, making the video searchable almost instantly, and delivering fast, accurate results. For example, if there’s a security incident in a parking garage, users can search and–within minutes–find the person who entered the parking facility in that region.

Business owners and security directors can use Smart Video Search to set up real-time alerts to notify them of important or problematic situations. Another important feature of Search is “re-identification,” the ability to identify a person of interest and follow them across all cameras. Examples include: getting an alert when a vehicle or person enters a facility at odd times, or when an unauthorized car parks in a restricted spot.

Key differentiators include:

Available to all customers at no additional charge

Works on any standard camera, with no additional hardware required

Uses AI to enable faster search for forensic and real-time use

Eagle Eye Smart Video Search benefits:

Saves time and resources when investigating an incident

Provides real-time alerts

Allows security and law enforcement to make informed decisions during critical incidents

Provides data to simplify security, improve operations, customer services, logistics, and more

Improves security and operations in retail, smart cities, smart parking, education, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, healthcare, anywhere you have security cameras

“With billions of security cameras deployed across the globe, the amount of video data is exploding, making it impractical to manually search security video for incidents, information or insight,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “Two decades ago, as the web was exploding into billions of documents, search engines transformed web pages into searchable content and made them accessible to everyone. Similarly, Eagle Eye Networks Smart Video Search transforms video into searchable content and makes it available to everyone.”

Security professionals, such as Sierra Group, a leading systems integration firm based in Los Angeles with several Fortune 500 customers, are impressed with Eagle Eye’s new Smart Video Search.

“It is a game changer,” said Chris Jeske, Sierra Group Division Manager. “With the ability to drill down into a pile of surveillance video to find specific people, objects, or vehicles, in seconds, versus hours, it’s going to benefit every dealer and end user immensely. It will benefit everyone immediately too, because Smart Video Search will work on every camera currently connected to the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS.”

Eagle Eye Smart Video Search will be globally available in Summer 2022. Read more and sign up for a demo here.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

