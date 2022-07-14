Board International Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Retail Assortment Optimization Applications in Merchandising

Business Wire India

Board International, the number one Decision-Making Platform provider, announces today it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Assortment Optimization Applications (RAOA) in Merchandising.

Board is listed as a vendor with active implementations across all retail industry segments in this latest Gartner Market Guide produced by analysts Jonathan Kutner and Robert Hetu, as part of the Gartner Retail Digital Transformation and Innovation Initiative.

“This important recognition in the latest Gartner Market Guide, we believe, is testament to the impact Board’s Range and Assortment Planning delivers across multiple retail industry segments,” said Marco Limena, CEO of Board International. “Leading retailers worldwide are embracing the power of intelligent planning with Board, as they seek digital transformation and innovation through Retail Assortment Optimization Applications.”

According to the report, “Optimizing retail product assortments offered to consumers, across touchpoints, is an urgent requirement for leveraging unified retail commerce. Retail CIOs can use this research from Gartner, to better align assortment optimization solutions with business needs to drive desired outcomes.”

Retailers are increasingly being compelled to strengthen their planning and analytical capabilities across the supply chain, merchandising, assortment, pricing, replenishment and beyond. Right product, right place, right time is even more critical today and Board’s Range and Assortment Planning helps enable retail leaders to plan multiple assortments by multiple channels, visibly, simply, and dynamically.

“The global market for RAOAs covered in this Market Guide is composed of Tier 1 and Tier 2 multichannel retail companies (i.e., retailers with stores, online, mobile and other touchpoints), leveraging optimization for aspects of assortment management processes. These retailers are seeking assortment optimization applications that augment existing business-critical processes and executional applications.”

“To be included in this Market Guide, the vendor must have live implementations of any one of 12 merchandise optimization types, with unified commerce retailers having revenue greater than $1 billion.”

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Board

Board is the #1 Decision-Making Platform, empowering people to have a transformative impact on their business by helping them to intuitively leverage their data in a flexible, all-in-one environment. Unifying Planning, Predictive Analytics, and Business Intelligence, the Board platform allows companies to produce a single, accurate view of business information, gain actionable insights, and achieve full control of performance across the entire organization. Using Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their decision-making processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International has long been recognized by leading analysts and subject matter experts including Gartner, Nucleus, and Dresner.

www.board.com

