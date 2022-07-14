ACC Continues its Journey of Capacity Expansion, Cost Efficiency and Sustainability

Business Wire IndiaApril – June Quarter 2022

Ametha project to add ~5 MTPA capacity progressing as per schedule; Integrated unit to be commissioned in Q4 2022

Waste heat recovery projects at Jamul and Kymore plants on track for commissioning in Q3 2022; Orders placed for next wave of projects at Chanda and Wadi plants

Strong volume growth of 10.5% vs previous year during the quarter

EBITDA at Rs. 426 Crore lower by 51% vs previous year due to significant impact of fuel cost increase despite strong efficiencies delivered under project ‘Parvat’

Consolidated Financial Results for second quarter (April-June) 2022



Particulars

UoM

Quarter

Apr-Jun

2022

Quarter

Apr-Jun

2021

Half Year

Jan-Jun

2022

Half Year

Jan-Jun

2021

Sales Volume – Cement

Million Tonnes

7.56

6.84

15.26

14.81

Sales Volume – Ready Mix Concrete

Million Cubic meters

0.83

0.58

1.70

1.41

Net Sales

Rs. Crore

4,393

3,810

8,715

8,024

EBITDA

Rs. Crore

426

869

1,061

1,730

EBITDA Margin

%

9.7%

22.8%

12.2%

21.6%

Operating EBIT

Rs. Crore

262

723

742

1,440

Operating EBIT Margin

%

6.0%

19.0%

8.5%

17.9%

Profit before tax

Rs. Crore

305

758

837

1,513

Profit after Tax

Rs. Crore

227

569

624

1,132

“ACC continues its journey of capacity growth with the Ametha integrated project being on track. The integrated unit at Ametha will be commissioned in Q4 2022. Land acquisition and other actions for the grinding unit project at Salai Banwa are progressing as per schedule.



The April to June 2022 quarter was impacted by rising global fuel costs and related inflationary impacts. We were able to mitigate part of this impact through our efficiency project ‘Parvat’. The cost reduction journey will be further accelerated with commissioning of waste heat recovery projects in Jamul, Kymore & Ametha plants taking the share of green power to 15%.



Sustainability continues to be one of our key focus areas. ACC is committed to making a tangible difference in the areas of carbon footprint reduction, protection of natural resources, and enabling progress and welfare of our communities through our various initiatives. I am pleased to inform that our ‘#ChangeTheStory’ campaign, which seeks to free our water bodies of plastic waste, has been widely appreciated at multiple forums.



I am confident that with all the projects that are underway, we will continue to deliver strongly on all our strategic priorities,” said Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO.

Performance



Net Sales during the quarter increased by 15% to Rs. 4,393 Crore compared to Rs. 3,810 Crore last year

Profit after tax at Rs. 227 Crore, 60% lower vs previous year

‘Parvat’ journey with rigor on improvement of efficiency levers continues.

Cash & Cash Equivalent stood at Rs. 4,517 Crore as at June 30, 2022.

Outlook

Government’s concerted efforts to stimulate investment across several sectors will have a favorable impact on improving the overall economic environment in the country. Prediction of a normal monsoon will augur well for the rural economy. We maintain a positive outlook for demand in the coming months.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...