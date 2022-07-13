Quorum Software Unveils Global Vision with Quorum Energy Suite

Business Wire India

Quorum Software (Quorum), a global software leader dedicated to the energy industry, unveils its expanded global vision with the Quorum Energy Suite (QES), the company’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions that will serve as the foundation for innovation and growth.

Following last year’s merger between Quorum and Aucerna, and the acquisition of TietoEVRY’s Oil and Gas software business, Quorum has unified its 38 applications into a single portfolio.

The QES applications are distributed across nine functional areas of the industry from upstream planning, economics, and reserves through execution and well operations, accounting, land management, and production optimization, to midstream and measurement, plus transportation and cargo logistics. Product names remain intact and are defined with common language, enabling the market to understand how QES serves their business.

“The Quorum Energy Suite represents the broadest, deepest suite of applications and services in the market and brings immense capabilities to our customers by extending the value they have today,” said Tyson Greer, Chief Products Officer of Quorum Software.

QES will prioritize innovation by expanding the company’s renewables leadership, enabling LNG import and export operations, and delivering integrated workflows throughout the energy ecosystem, leveraging the cloud and other digital capabilities.

“Quorum is continuously delivering value to customers by providing decision-ready data, automation, and integrations that give them results today and a path to a connected future,” said Gene Austin, CEO of Quorum Software. “While our clients are competing for capital, energy, and talent, Quorum is there as a trusted partner providing deep, personalized expertise and leading technology to drive profitability and growth.”

To learn more, visit Quorum Software’s new website at quorumsoftware.com.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,800 customers across the entire energy value chain in 55 countries. Quorum’s solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty years ago, we delivered the industry’s first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum’s experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005692/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...