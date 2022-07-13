Press Release India

HDFC Bank Partners With NIIT to Train and Hire Data Engineers

NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI) – a subsidiary of NIIT Limited, today announced a strategic partnership with HDFC Bank to build new age Digital Talent for the banking industry.

The partnership will aim to nurture talent in the new-age tech field of data science and empower them to leverage data meaningfully and deliver useful business insights. The learning programs will be delivered through live, instructor-led sessions, and guest lectures from senior executives of HDFC Bank. The first learning program to be launched is the HDFC Bank Data Digits-Post Graduate Program in Data Engineering.

This program is the first of planned initiatives to raise digital skills in the BFSI industry. The program will make learners job ready in 12 weeks. Through this program the bank hopes to hire close to 100 data scientists in a year.

Ranga Subramanian, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, HDFC Bank said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce this partnership with NIIT to develop a strong talent pipeline for HDFC Bank. Through this partnership, we are launching a programme customised for HDFC Bank called ‘Data Digits’, a certification program in Data Engineering. This program has been curated to create a comprehensive training module which highlights key skills such as Data analytics and Big Data fundamentals among others, while additionally honing visualization skills for business insights. We are excited to partner with NIIT, a market leader in training aspirants for a skilled, knowledgeable, and tech savvy workforce. With this partnership, we are confident of creating the perfect launch pad for those wishing to pursue a career in Data Science.” 

Speaking on the launch of the program, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd. said,At NIIT, we strive to build skilled human capital and enhance the workforce talent ecosystem. Amid the constantly changing business landscape, it is important for learners to be equipped with new age technology skills such as those in Data Engineering. Our strategic partnership with HDFC Bank is built on this premise to strengthen the talent pipeline. As part of the larger partnership, this first program will be a step forward in jointly providing high-quality professional education programs. Through this program, learners will be able to build a strong career in Data Engineering and cultivate the use of analytics for business insights.”

In terms of eligibility for the course, graduates with 0-2 years of experience, Engineering/MBA Analytics/ BE CS graduates can enroll in the program. Post the successful completion of the course, a learner will be a certified Data Scientist at HDFC Bank, having an E2 Grade.

To know more about the program and enroll, please click here – https://bit.ly/3unztBQ

