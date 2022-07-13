Andersen Global Expands Presence into Rwanda

Business Wire India

Andersen Global enters a Collaboration Agreement with Maj Consulting, reinforcing its capabilities in East Central Africa as the organization continues its expansion in the region.

Maj Consulting, founded in 2015, is a full-service tax and business advisory firm based in Rwanda and has grown rapidly in recent years. Led by Managing Director James Muigai, Maj Consulting offers solutions in international tax and transfer pricing, tax compliance, investor advisory, risk advisory, management consulting, financial reporting, payroll management and business advisory services.

“Our multidisciplinary team of professionals is dedicated to delivering holistic solutions to our clients’ business operations,” said Managing Director James Muigai. “We recognize a shared vision with Andersen Global that echoes our drive to exceed our clients’ expectations and our collaboration positions us to expand our existing capabilities globally.”

“Maj Consulting competes with some of the largest international firms in the region and has successfully established trusted relationships with its clients,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Rwanda has proven to be an important market for our expansion efforts, and I am confident that James and his team will be a valuable addition to our existing platform.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 11,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 360 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

