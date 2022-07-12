US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Announces Additions to Its Global Board of Directors

Business Wire India

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) today announced that three new business leaders have joined the Board of Directors of USISPF, the Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group that champions stronger US-India bilateral commercial and strategic ties. The new leaders joining as members of the USISPF Board of Directors include the following:



Chris Toth, Chief Executive Officer of Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company

Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India and President of Digital Business and Technology

Vishal Mahadevia, Managing Director (India), and Member, Executive Management Group, Warburg Pincus

USISPF is pleased to welcome these new members to the Board. Their experience as leaders in healthcare, IT services and consulting, and private equity, will prove an asset in our work to create a powerful bilateral partnership between the United States and India.



The leaders commented on their various new roles with USISPF, saying:



“The bilateral relationship between the United States and India is essential to driving continued progress and enabling breakthroughs in healthcare. I am honored to join the USISPF board, where we will work together to deepen ties and expand access to advanced care,” said Chris Toth, CEO of Varian.



“Cognizant is deeply committed to advancing digital technologies and innovations that improve people’s lives and help build a healthier, more sustainable, and inclusive world. I look forward to working closely with USISPF towards our shared goals and further strengthening the U.S.-India partnership,” said Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India.



“I’m honored to join the Board of Directors of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum. U.S.-based private equity and venture capital funds have been playing an active role in nurturing the Indian startup landscape, and in helping build enterprises that have become Indian champions on the global stage. I look forward to contributing to USISPF’s mission to forge strong strategic co-operation between both economies and identify exciting opportunities of collaboration,” said Vishal Mahadevia, Managing Director (India) and Member, Executive Management Group, Warburg Pincus.



USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi added, “We are grateful to have these new leaders join our Board of Directors to continue to the important work we’ve been doing with Varian, Cognizant and Warburg Pincus over the years. These companies have expressed a strong commitment to the U.S.-India partnership, and these new Board Members will be an instrumental part of our ongoing engagement between the two countries.”

