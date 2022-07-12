Hyosung America Adds Premier Cash-to-Cryptocurrency Provider DigitalMint to its Forthcoming App Store

Business Wire India

Hyosung America announced today that DigitalMint, the premier cash-to-cryptocurrency provider, has signed a partnership agreement with Hyosung America to add DigitalMint services to its soon-to-be-launched API-based app store.

As the leading Bitcoin point-of-sale provider in the nation, DigitalMint allows customers to buy cryptocurrency instantly at ATM and teller locations across the United States. They’ve also developed a software API integration that enables retailers to sell Bitcoin through their current point-of-sale system. DigitalMint, founded in 2014, can be found in financial service centers, convenience stores, grocery chains, gas stations, and retail locations across the country.

“We’re thrilled to be the first product on the upcoming Hyosung app store,” said Don Wyper, Chief Operating Officer of DigitalMint, “We’re looking forward to working with Hyosung America to make cryptocurrency services easily and safely accessible to their 175,000 deployed ATMs in the United States and beyond.”

“Our nationwide distribution scale and relationships with top ATM value-added resellers and independent operators provides DigitalMint with unprecedented scale for its growing customer base,” said Hee-Eun Ahn, CEO for Hyosung America.

“We are excited to include DigitalMint into our soon-to-be-launched app store. With the app store, any ATM operator using our retail software platform can subscribe and download apps such as DigitalMint, to enable their ATMs to do more – driving new revenue streams for the operators and the retailers with whom they partner,” said Brad Nolan, CMO for Hyosung America. “This is as easy as an app download in our new Series X Metakiosks, and in conjunction with our newly launched X10 Cash-In-Sidecar, any Hyosung cash dispenser can instantly transform into a full function device and tap into a whole new universe of transactions including bill pay, check cashing, cash deposits, POS purchase and of course cryptocurrency purchase.”

The company plans to launch their DigitalMint partnership and new products in a live webinar on Tuesday, July 12 at 2 p.m. CT. Registration for that webinar, which will remain on the site following the live stream, can be found here: https://marketscale.com/live/hyosung-summer-2022-retail-product-launch/.

About Hyosung America

Hyosung America, the world’s leading cash management and payments platform service provider, is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung, Inc. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Hyosung has grown from the largest provider of ATMs in the United States, to offering best-in-class, innovative and transformative technology solutions across the cash management and payments spectrum. Hyosung America is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support in its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio.

About DigitalMint

DigitalMint is the premier cash-to-cryptocurrency provider, enabling consumers to buy cryptocurrency safety and securely through our nationwide network of ATMs and tellers. Our mission is to empower consumers to take control of their financial future by utilizing digital currencies as a tool for financial access. Founded in 2014, DigitalMint is an industry leader in cryptocurrency compliance standards, providing safe and secure access to cryptocurrencies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005368/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...