Fluke Biomedical OneQA Now Supports Patient Monitor Testing

Fluke Biomedical announced the OneQA test and workflow automation software now supports the top-selling ProSim 8 multifunction patient simulator. Fluke Biomedical OneQA is an industry-leading quality assurance software platform that helps hospitals, independent service organizations and OEM service teams increase the safety, efficiency, and accuracy of medical equipment testing and quality assurance workflows.

OneQA interoperability with ProSim 8 saves time and reduces error by automatically setting up the simulation to be sent to the monitor. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“OneQA interoperability with ProSim 8 saves time and reduces error by automatically setting up the simulation to be sent to the monitor,” explained Gerald Zion, global training manager for Fluke Biomedical. “The observed display and strip chart information that must be manually entered is automatically evaluated by OneQA using the pre-determined testing limits for the information that has been entered. This results in the objective pass/fail.”

Fluke Biomedical OneQA automates a selection of Fluke Biomedical tools which now includes the ProSim 8. OneQA can be used as a stand-alone workflow and documentation application or can be connected to a CMMS system.

“Our customers asked us to add patient monitor testing to the OneQA procedure library and its automated document workflows,” said Kiran Jagilinki, product manager for Fluke Biomedical OneQA. “Customers can now further standardize their testing workflows and benefit from a new consolidated PM report for patient monitor testing.”

For more information on Fluke Biomedical OneQA, visit: https://www.flukebiomedical.com/oneqa.

About Fluke Health Solutions

Fluke Health Solutions empowers our everyday heroes to focus only on protecting lives. Comprised of three industry leaders—Fluke Biomedical, LANDAUER, and RaySafe—Fluke Health Solutions leads the biomedical and radiation detection markets with innovative products and services that help keep customers, patients, and clients safe.

