Takeda Announces the Submission of its Corporate Governance Report to the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Business Wire India

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) (TOKYO:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that it has filed its Corporate Governance Report with the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in accordance with the regulations* for TSE listed companies. The Report can be accessed on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/who-we-are/corporate-governance/.

This report is prepared based on the revised Corporate Governance Code as in effect as of June 11, 2021. It describes the latest corporate governance features of our Company, including the new structure of the Board of Directors after the 146th General Shareholder’s Meeting held on June 29, 2022.

Key elements of Takeda’s Corporate Governance Report:

Takeda aims for increased transparency and objectivity of the Board of Directors by maintaining the high composition ratio of Independent External Directors (4 Internal Directors and 11 Independent External Directors) and having an independent external director serve as the Chair of the Board meeting.

The Board of Directors is composed of diverse members with various background, experiences and knowledge (BOD Skill Matrix), to help enable strategic discussions and effective supervision of the Company.

The Audit and Supervisory Committee, and the Nomination/Compensation Committees as advisory committees for the Board of Directors are composed entirely of Independent External Directors, including each head/chairperson, in order to ensure the independence of each committee.

Internal directors receive a certain level of delegation of authority from the Board of Directors, and the Takeda Executive Team, which is diverse in terms of background, nationality, gender, and age, ensures agile and efficient decision-making based on strategic discussions at the management committee meetings.

Takeda’s latest Corporate Governance Report can be found at the information disclosure site operated by the Japan Exchange Group which consists of the TSE and other exchanges in Japan at:

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/CGK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Takeda also furnished the English version of the Corporate Governance Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available at www.sec.gov.

Additionally, Takeda’s corporate governance policy as well as overall Environmental, Social and Governance information is explained in detail in its 2022 Annual Integrated Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. This report can be accessed on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/corporate-responsibility/reporting-on-sustainability/annual-integrated-report/

*TSE’s Securities Listing Regulations [Rule 419].

About Takeda

Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005332/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...